The House by the Cemetary 4K UHD Blu-ray Special Edition (2020)

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1984

Item Release Date: August 25, 2020

Rating: NR

Read The Fine Print… You May Have Just Mortgaged Your Life!

A young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is no ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody mayhem. Now, someone – or something – is alive in the basement, and home sweet home is about to become a horrific hell on earth.

Catriona MacColl (THE BEYOND), Paolo Malco (THE NEW YORK RIPPER), Ania Pieroni (TENEBRE), Carlo De Mejo (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD), and Dagmar Lassander (HATCHET FOR THE HONEYMOON) star in this outrageous Italian shocker from ‘The Godfather of Gore,’ Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE). Blue Underground’s acclaimed restoration of THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is now presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, fully loaded with hours of Extras!

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Poster & Still Galleries

Meet the Boyles – Interviews with Stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo Malco

Children of the Night – Interviews with Stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia Collatina

Tales of Laura Gittleson – Interview with Star Dagmar Lassander

My Time With Terror – Interview with Star Carlo De Mejo

A Haunted House Story – Interviews with Co-Writers Dardano Sacchetti and Elisa Briganti

To Build a Better Death Trap – Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Maurizio Trani, Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi, and Actor Giovanni De Nava

House Quake – Interview with Co-Writer Giorgio Mariuzzo

Catriona MacColl Q&A

Calling Dr. Freudstein – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Specifications

Region: All

Runtime: 86 min

Aspect Ratio: Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian)

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, English for Italian Audio

Cast: Ania Pieroni | Catriona MacColl | Giovanni Frezza | Paolo Malco

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Project Name: The House by the Cemetery

