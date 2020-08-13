The House by the Cemetary 4K UHD Blu-ray Special Edition (2020)

$49.95
Details
Read The Fine Print… You May Have Just Mortgaged Your Life!
A young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is no ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody mayhem. Now, someone – or something – is alive in the basement, and home sweet home is about to become a horrific hell on earth.
Catriona MacColl (THE BEYOND), Paolo Malco (THE NEW YORK RIPPER), Ania Pieroni (TENEBRE), Carlo De Mejo (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD), and Dagmar Lassander (HATCHET FOR THE HONEYMOON) star in this outrageous Italian shocker from ‘The Godfather of Gore,’ Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE). Blue Underground’s acclaimed restoration of THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY, scanned in 4K 16-bit from the original 35mm 2-perf camera negative, is now presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix, fully loaded with hours of Extras!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films
- Deleted Scene
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spot
- Poster & Still Galleries
- Meet the Boyles – Interviews with Stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo Malco
- Children of the Night – Interviews with Stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia Collatina
- Tales of Laura Gittleson – Interview with Star Dagmar Lassander
- My Time With Terror – Interview with Star Carlo De Mejo
- A Haunted House Story – Interviews with Co-Writers Dardano Sacchetti and Elisa Briganti
- To Build a Better Death Trap – Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Maurizio Trani, Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi, and Actor Giovanni De Nava
- House Quake – Interview with Co-Writer Giorgio Mariuzzo
- Catriona MacColl Q&A
- Calling Dr. Freudstein – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci
Specifications
- Region: All
- Runtime: 86 min
- Aspect Ratio: Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentation and Bonus Extras Blu-ray
- Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian)
- Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, English for Italian Audio
Cast: Ania Pieroni | Catriona MacColl | Giovanni Frezza | Paolo Malco
Directors: Lucio Fulci
Project Name: The House by the Cemetery
