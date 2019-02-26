Legends: The Enchanted Hardcover Edition – Radical Books

View larger $15.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190226-77453-1

UPC: 9781935417071

ISBN-13: 978-1935417071

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Radical Books

Item Release Date: June 29, 2010

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

You think you know them? Think again! Enter a fantasy world inhabited by the characters from the Grimm Fairy Tales in Legends: The Enchanted, a dark, Steam-Punk twist on folklore and fairy tales.

Someone is killing immortals, and when the twisted, burned remains of the half-wood, half-mechanical giant Pinocchio are found, wolf hunter Red Hood and giant killer Jack take it as an insult that won’t stand. With the help of other immortals along the way (like Goldilocks and psychic twins Hansel and Gretel), Jack and Red team up on an adventure to stop whatever, or whoever, is weakening their powers and killing off their friends.

Specifications

Pages: 120

Size: 6.6 x 0.7 x 10.2 in



Authors: Nick Percival

Related Items

Categories

Comic Based | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Horror | Radical Books | Thrillers