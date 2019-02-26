Legends: The Enchanted Hardcover Edition – Radical Books

$15.99
$8.99
UPC: 9781935417071
ISBN-13: 978-1935417071
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Comic Based | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: June 29, 2010
Details
You think you know them? Think again! Enter a fantasy world inhabited by the characters from the Grimm Fairy Tales in Legends: The Enchanted, a dark, Steam-Punk twist on folklore and fairy tales.
Someone is killing immortals, and when the twisted, burned remains of the half-wood, half-mechanical giant Pinocchio are found, wolf hunter Red Hood and giant killer Jack take it as an insult that won’t stand. With the help of other immortals along the way (like Goldilocks and psychic twins Hansel and Gretel), Jack and Red team up on an adventure to stop whatever, or whoever, is weakening their powers and killing off their friends.
Specifications
- Pages: 120
- Size: 6.6 x 0.7 x 10.2 in
Authors: Nick Percival
