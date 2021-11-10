Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]

- Cast: Ben Jones | Byron Cherry | Catherine Bach | Christopher Mayer | Denver Pyle | James Best | John Schneider | Peggy Rea | Rick Hurst | Sonny Shroyer | Sorrell Booke | Tom Wopat | Waylon Jennings
This rare photo of Catherine Bach was taken in August 1985. That would have been soon after the February 1985 finale of the cult favorite television series that made her, and her gorgeous legs, famous – The Dukes of Hazzard. She played Daisy Duke in the TV show that followed the adventures of the fast-driving Duke brothers of Hazzard County, Bo and Luke Duke (John Schneider and Tom Wopat). The popular series also starred Denver Pyle as Uncle Jesse, Sorrell Booke as Boss Hogg, Waylon Jennings as The Balladeer, Ben Jones as Cooter, James Best as Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, Sonny Shroyer as Enos, Rick Hurst as Cletus, Byron Cherry as Coy Duke, Christopher Mayer as Vance Duke, and Peggy Rea as Lulu Hogg.
Before and during her time on the series, Bach also appeared in the Clint Eastwood crime adventure Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, along with the cult classic Cannonball Run II. After the original Dukes of Hazzard TV show concluded, she went on the appear in a number of TV movies, as well as two reunion specials: The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, along with the video game The Dukes of Hazzard: Return of the General Lee.
Until this day, cut-off denim shorts are often referred to as “Daisy Dukes” ever since her character Daisy Duke began wearing them on the original Dukes of Hazzard series.
