Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]

Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211110-97555-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211110-97555-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]

This rare photo of Catherine Bach was taken in August 1985. That would have been soon after the February 1985 finale of the cult favorite television series that made her, and her gorgeous legs, famous – The Dukes of Hazzard. She played Daisy Duke in the TV show that followed the adventures of the fast-driving Duke brothers of Hazzard County, Bo and Luke Duke (John Schneider and Tom Wopat). The popular series also starred Denver Pyle as Uncle Jesse, Sorrell Booke as Boss Hogg, Waylon Jennings as The Balladeer, Ben Jones as Cooter, James Best as Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, Sonny Shroyer as Enos, Rick Hurst as Cletus, Byron Cherry as Coy Duke, Christopher Mayer as Vance Duke, and Peggy Rea as Lulu Hogg.

Before and during her time on the series, Bach also appeared in the Clint Eastwood crime adventure Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, along with the cult classic Cannonball Run II. After the original Dukes of Hazzard TV show concluded, she went on the appear in a number of TV movies, as well as two reunion specials: The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, along with the video game The Dukes of Hazzard: Return of the General Lee.

Until this day, cut-off denim shorts are often referred to as “Daisy Dukes” ever since her character Daisy Duke began wearing them on the original Dukes of Hazzard series.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Premiere Magazine (October 2002) 15th Anniversary Collectors’ Issue [H45]
The Dukes of Hazzard Original Television Soundtrack CD
Indyfans and the Quest for Fortune and Glory Original 17×11 inch Movie Poster [I07]
True Blood and Philosophy: We Wanna Think Bad Things with You (2010) [193189]
The Music Lovers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tchaikovsky, Conductor Andre Previn (1970) [C46]
Star Trek: The Next Generation – Behind the Scenes Collector Card Set (1992) [1249]
RARE Sci-Fi Comedy Paul Promotional Sunglasses
True Blood Comic Number 1 – First Printing Con Exclusive Variant Cover (July 2010) IDW Publishing
The Ritz Brothers Life Begins in College Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [G91]
Coneheads Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3SKU: 211110-97555-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Catherine Bach Publicity Photo (1985) Wearing Daisy Dukes [210906-17]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 211110-97555-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New