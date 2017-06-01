Twitter
SDCC 2006 The Flash USPS FDI First Day Issue Super Hero Stamp Carmine Infantino DC Comics

$55.00

$39.99


1 in stock


USPS First Day issue PrintSKU: 170602-65804-1
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: USPS
Item Release Date: July 20, 2006
Details

For sale is a San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2006 The Flash USPS FDOI First Day Issue Cover Super Hero Stamp, based on the DC Comics character. The Flash was associated for many years with legendary artist Carmine Infantino.

The item is new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The mat has minor creases and bends, along with small corner dings.

Date of Issue: July 20, 2006

