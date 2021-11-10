Victoria Principal Publicity Photo in Bikini [210906-55]

View larger $11.17

Victoria Principal gained her acting experience in 1970’s crime dramas and adventure movies like The Naked Ape, Vigilante Force, and Earthquake, along with television series such as Love Story, Banacek, Fantasy Island, and Greatest Heroes of the Bible. Principal leaned towards television as she landed key roles in TV movies such as Pleasure Palace, Not Just Another Affair, The Night They Took Miss Beautiful, and Last Hours Before Morning. But it was Principal’s role as Pamela Barnes Ewing in the 1978 big oil series Dallas that made her a household name.

