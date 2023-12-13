The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: The Official Restored Complete Series Releases on DVD (2023)

MPI Media Group

MPI Media Group releases The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: The Official Restored Complete Series on December 19, 2023. The series is being made available as a 50 disc boxed set for the first time.

For a record-breaking fourteen seasons and 435 episodes, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet aired on ABC television from 1952 through 1966, becoming one of the most cherished cultural touchstones of the twentieth century. The gentle humor of the prolific and popular sitcom was brought to the screen by the real-life Nelson family: Ozzie and wife Harriet with their sons David and Rick, all portraying themselves in a trend-setting blend of fact-meets-fiction comedy decades before Seinfeld and other semi-reality based shows.

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet comedically chronicled the daily lives of the Nelson family as David and Ricky grew up before millions of weekly viewers. For the very first time, in association with the Nelson family, the entire series has been digitally restored from the original film negatives for superior picture quality.

Joining the Nelsons are Lyle Talbot and Mary Jane Croft as Ozzie and Harriet’s best friends Joe and Clara Randolph along with classic television and film guest stars such as Frank Cady, Linda Evans, Billy Mumy, Kent McCord, Tuesday Weld, StanleyLivingston, Barry Livingston, Mamie Van Doren, Wally Cox, The Four Preps and others.

The Official Restored Complete Series presents all 435 episodes on 50 discs —including the rare final season in color—plus hours of bonuses including new featurettes with family and cast members, promotional spots, cast commercials, home movies and more.