Star Wars Hot Wheels Character Cars R2-D2 and C-3PO

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73033-1
UPC: 887961400939
Part No: DXR03-0910
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: C-3PO | R2-D2 | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Star Wars Hot Wheels Character Car 2-pack features R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), reimagined as sleekly designed sci-fi autos.

The item is new and still sealed in the original packaging. There is a mark on the barcode, otherwise, this is a new item. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Specifications

  • Size: 8 x 2.5 x 6.5 in packaged
  • Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Characters: C-3PO | R2-D2

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Movies, TV & Gaming | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox

