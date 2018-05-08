Star Wars Hot Wheels Character Cars R2-D2 and C-3PO

Toy SKU: 180508-73033-1

UPC: 887961400939

Part No: DXR03-0910

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: C-3PO | R2-D2 | Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Star Wars Hot Wheels Character Car 2-pack features R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), reimagined as sleekly designed sci-fi autos.

The item is new and still sealed in the original packaging. There is a mark on the barcode, otherwise, this is a new item. The first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Specifications

Size: 8 x 2.5 x 6.5 in packaged

Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew

Directors: George Lucas

Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Characters: C-3PO | R2-D2

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel | Movies, TV & Gaming | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures | Twentieth Century Fox