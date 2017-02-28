No Retreat No Surrender

$29.95
Details
Ivan “The Russian Butcher” Kraschinsky (Jean-Claude Van Damme, Hard Target, Double Impact) faces off with Jason “Kid Karate” Stillwell (Kurt McKinney, Sworn to Justice) in a do-or-die battle between good and evil. Jason is an avid admirer of Bruce Lee, but has suffered countless defeats. At his lowest emotional ebb Jason is visited by Bruce Lee’s spirit (Kim Tai Chong, Game of Death) offering to teach him all his closely guarded secrets. Jason’s training is quickly put to its ultimate test when a crime syndicate threatens to take over Seattle as the fate of Jason’s karate school hangs in the balance. Jason is forced to submit to a “trial by combat” against the syndicate champion, Ivan, an unstoppable butcher who has made mincemeat out of all the black belts he’s faced before and there’s no retreat and no surrender. Directed by action-great Corey Yuen (The Transporter and Jet Li’s The Legend and The Legend II). This release includes both the international cut and U.S. theatrical cut, available for the first time in HD.
Special Features
- Available for the first time in HD
- 94-Minute International Cut
- Interview with Star Kurt McKinney
- Audio Commentary by Screenwriter Keith W. Strandberg
Specifications
- Runtime: 94
Cast: J.W. Fails | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Kurt McKinney | Peter Cunningham | Tae-jeong Kim
Directors: Corey Yuen
