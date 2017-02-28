No Retreat No Surrender

View larger $29.95 $19.40 - Select Qty - 1 2

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: May 2, 1986

Item Release Date: February 21, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

Ivan “The Russian Butcher” Kraschinsky (Jean-Claude Van Damme, Hard Target, Double Impact) faces off with Jason “Kid Karate” Stillwell (Kurt McKinney, Sworn to Justice) in a do-or-die battle between good and evil. Jason is an avid admirer of Bruce Lee, but has suffered countless defeats. At his lowest emotional ebb Jason is visited by Bruce Lee’s spirit (Kim Tai Chong, Game of Death) offering to teach him all his closely guarded secrets. Jason’s training is quickly put to its ultimate test when a crime syndicate threatens to take over Seattle as the fate of Jason’s karate school hangs in the balance. Jason is forced to submit to a “trial by combat” against the syndicate champion, Ivan, an unstoppable butcher who has made mincemeat out of all the black belts he’s faced before and there’s no retreat and no surrender. Directed by action-great Corey Yuen (The Transporter and Jet Li’s The Legend and The Legend II). This release includes both the international cut and U.S. theatrical cut, available for the first time in HD.

Special Features

Available for the first time in HD

94-Minute International Cut

Interview with Star Kurt McKinney

Audio Commentary by Screenwriter Keith W. Strandberg

Cast: J.W. Fails | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Kurt McKinney | Peter Cunningham | Tae-jeong Kim

Directors: Corey Yuen

