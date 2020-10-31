Joe Alves: Designing Jaws Hardcover Edition (2019)

Hardcover Book SKU: 201031-82782-1

ISBN-10: 1789091012

ISBN-13: 9781789091014

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Steven Spielberg items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Thrillers

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975

Item Release Date: December 3, 2019

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Joe Alves: Designing JAWS provides the production designer’s view into the development of this world-renowned film. Included are Joe’s stunning pre-production illustrations; handwritten location and production notes; on-set photographs; blueprints of the shark’s design; and first-time publication of his complete catalog of storyboards. Joe Alves: Designing JAWS is a must-have addition to every film reference library.

Universal Studios’ JAWS is one of the most compelling and enduring movies ever made. Thrilling generations of audiences worldwide with its tight plot, memorable characters, and ground-breaking special effects – those that brought the great white shark to terrifying life even after many said it couldn’t be done.

Buoyed by an energetic young director, Steven Spielberg, and through collaboration with trusted and equally determined production designer Joe Alves, the two proved integral to the making of this classic motion picture.

Painstakingly compiled and written by Joe Alves’ biographer and JAWS expert, Dennis Prince, Joe Alves: Designing JAWS is a must-have addition to every film reference library.

Special Features

Joe Alves: Design Jaws provides the production designer's view into the development of this classic monster movie.

With the first-time publication of the complete catalog of storyboards, this book is a must-have addition to every film reference library!

Included are Joe's stunning pre-production illustrations, handwritten location and production notes, on-set photographs, and blueprints of the shark's design.

Specifications

Pages: 192

Language: English

Size: 11.33 x 0.9 x 10.36 in

Cast: Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Jaws

Subject: Joe Alves

Authors: Dennis Prince

Foreword: Greg Nicotero

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Titan