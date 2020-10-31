Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 2: Off World Graphic Novel (2020)

$16.99
From: $15.99
ISBN-10: 1787731928
ISBN-13: 9781787731929
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Dave Bautista | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Titan
Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2017
Item Release Date: September 15, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.
From the rain soaked dystopic world of Los Angeles 2019 to the never-before-seen promised land of the Off-World colonies, Replicant-hating Blade Runner Ash’ search for the runaway wife and child of a rich industrialist takes her where no other Blade Runner has ever gone before.
Ash must deal with the life-changing after-effects of Titan Comics’ Blade Runner 2019 storyline – but a powerful new threat puts her life in danger once more.
Specifications
- Pages: 112
- Size: 6.67"W x 10.14"H x 0.23"D
Cast: Ana de Armas | Barkhad Abdi | Carla Juri | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young | Wood Harris
Directors: Denis Villeneuve
Subject: Blade Runner 2049
Authors: Michael Green | Mike Johnson
Artists: Andres Guinaldo
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comics | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Graphic Novels | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan