Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 2: Off World Graphic Novel (2020)

View larger $16.99 From: $15.99 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Softcover Book $15.99 Very Fine - Minor Bend Cover $15.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Softcover Book - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Very Fine - Minor Bend Cover





Very Fine - Minor Bend Cover SKU: 201031-82776-2

ISBN-10: 1787731928

ISBN-13: 9781787731929

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Dave Bautista | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young items

Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2017

Item Release Date: September 15, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.

From the rain soaked dystopic world of Los Angeles 2019 to the never-before-seen promised land of the Off-World colonies, Replicant-hating Blade Runner Ash’ search for the runaway wife and child of a rich industrialist takes her where no other Blade Runner has ever gone before.

Ash must deal with the life-changing after-effects of Titan Comics’ Blade Runner 2019 storyline – but a powerful new threat puts her life in danger once more.

Specifications

Pages: 112

Size: 6.67"W x 10.14"H x 0.23"D

Cast: Ana de Armas | Barkhad Abdi | Carla Juri | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young | Wood Harris

Directors: Denis Villeneuve

Subject: Blade Runner 2049

Authors: Michael Green | Mike Johnson

Artists: Andres Guinaldo

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comics | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Graphic Novels | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan