Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 1: Los Angeles Graphic Novel (2019)

$16.99
From: $13.99
ISBN-10: 1787731618
ISBN-13: 9781787731615
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NewVery Fine - Slight Bend CoverSKU: 201031-82770-2
ISBN-10: 1787731618
ISBN-13: 9781787731615
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Dave Bautista | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Titan
Original U.S. Release: October 6, 2017
Item Release Date: November 19, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.
Return to the original rain-soaked dystopic world of Los Angeles, 2019. A hardboiled future noir world of renegade Replicants, deadly femme fatales, Spinners and bloody, violent death!
There’s a new Blade Runner in town, and she’s out for blood. Replicant blood.
When a rich industrialist’s wife and young daughter go missing, seemingly the victims of a Replicant kidnapping, Blade Runner Ash is called in to rescue them before they end up on a slab or worse. As Ash’s investigation deepens she uncovers a shocking secret that could very well end up costing her her life.
Specifications
- Pages: 110
- Size: 6.63 x 0.23 x 10.16 in
Cast: Ana de Armas | Barkhad Abdi | Carla Juri | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young | Wood Harris
Directors: Denis Villeneuve
Subject: Blade Runner 2049
Authors: Michael Green | Mike Johnson
Artists: Andres Guinaldo
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comics | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Graphic Novels | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan