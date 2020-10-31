Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 1: Los Angeles Graphic Novel (2019)

View larger $16.99 From: $13.99 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Softcover Book $13.99 Very Fine - Slight Bend Cover $13.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Return to the original rain-soaked dystopic world of Los Angeles, 2019. A hardboiled future noir world of renegade Replicants, deadly femme fatales, Spinners and bloody, violent death!

There’s a new Blade Runner in town, and she’s out for blood. Replicant blood.

When a rich industrialist’s wife and young daughter go missing, seemingly the victims of a Replicant kidnapping, Blade Runner Ash is called in to rescue them before they end up on a slab or worse. As Ash’s investigation deepens she uncovers a shocking secret that could very well end up costing her her life.

Pages: 110

Size: 6.63 x 0.23 x 10.16 in

Cast: Ana de Armas | Barkhad Abdi | Carla Juri | Dave Bautista | David Dastmalchian | Edward James Olmos | Harrison Ford | Jared Leto | Lennie James | Mark Arnold | Robin Wright | Ryan Gosling | Sean Young | Wood Harris

Directors: Denis Villeneuve

Subject: Blade Runner 2049

Authors: Michael Green | Mike Johnson

Artists: Andres Guinaldo

