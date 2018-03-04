The Mutilator 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2016]

View larger $39.95 $26.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: September 27, 1985

Item Release Date: February 16, 2016

Rating: R

Details

By Sword. By Pick. By Axe, Bye Bye.

Although the slasher film was in decline by the mid-1980s, there were still some grisly delights to be had… and they don’t come much grislier than writer-director Buddy Cooper’s sickening stalk-and-slash classic The Mutilator! When Ed receives a message from his father asking him to go and lock up the family’s beach condo for the winter, it seems like the perfect excuse for an alcohol-fuelled few days away with his friends. After all, his dad has forgiven him for accidentally blowing mom away with a shotgun several years ago… hasn’t he? But no sooner are the teens on the island than they find themselves stalked by a figure with an axe (and a hook, and an onboard motor) to grind… Originally entitled Fall Break (watch out for the incongruous theme song of the same name!), The Mutilator has earned a reputation amongst horror fans as one of the ‘holy grails’ of 1980’s splatter mayhem due to its highly inventive (and not to say, decidedly gruesome) kill sequences, courtesy of FX wizard Mark Shostrom (Videodrome, Evil Dead II). Finally making its long-awaited bow in High-Definition, The Mutilator has returned to terrorise a whole new generation of horror fans!

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration of the unrated version from original vault materials

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original mono 1.0 audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film with writer-director Buddy Cooper and assistant special make-up effects artist/assistant editor Edmund Ferrell

Audio Commentary with Cooper, Ferrell, co-director John Douglass and star Matt Mitler

Audio Commentary with Buddy Cooper and star Ruth Martinez Tutterow

Fall Breakers: The Story of The Mutilator - brand new feature-length documentary on the making of the splatter classic featuring interviews with Cooper, Douglass, Ferrell, Mitler, actors Bill Hitchcock, Jack Chatham and more

Mutilator Memories - special make-up effects artist Mark Shostrom looks back at one of his earliest projects

Tunes for the Dunes - composer Michael Minard reveals how The Mutilator's unique score was created

Behind-the-Scenes Reel

Screen Tests

Alternate Opening Titles

Trailers and TV Spots

'Fall Break' Theme Song (Original and Instrumental Versions)

Opening Sequence Storyboards

Motion Stills Gallery

Original Fall Break Screenplay (BD/DVD-ROM content)

Reversible sleeve featuring two original artworks

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Original Mono 1.0

Runtime: 86

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C,0

Cast: Ben Moore | Bill Hitchcock | Connie Rogers | Frances Raines | Jack Chatham | Jimmy Guthrie | Matt Mitler | Morey Lampley | Ruth Martinez | Trace Cooper

Directors: Buddy Cooper | John Douglass

Project Name: The Mutilator

