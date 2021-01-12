Share Page Support Us
Torched Collectors Edition Blu-ray

Torched Collectors Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$29.99

$22.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 210112-84189-1
UPC: 760137425380
Part No: PLOT5CE
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror
Studio: Unearthed Films
Original U.S. Release: March 6, 2007
Item Release Date: December 15, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Prepare to get… Torched!

Deanna, a young, pretty and upwardly mobile nurse is about to face the most difficult challenge of her life…Deciding whether five men should live or die. In a moment which would change her life forever, Deanna is brutally raped, but the pain she suffered is nothing compared to that which her five suspects are about to endure. One by one, Deanna avenges her rape. Do the men deserve the punishment she inflicts upon them, or the death they will soon desire? Only Deanna will decide who will survive and who gets, Torched.

Special Features

  • Commentary with Ryan Nicholson
  • Alternate 4:3 original version of the film
  • Torched Extended Version
  • Out takes
  • Unearthed Trailers
  • Behind the Scenes Featurette
  • Behind the Burn: The Making of Torched Making-Of Featurette

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 16:9

Cast: Daniel Lomas | Michelle Boback | Rob Carpenter | Rob Scattergood | Ryan Haneman | Tamara Pender
Directors: Ryan Nicholson
Project Name: Torched

