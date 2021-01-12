Torched Collectors Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.99 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 210112-84189-1

UPC: 760137425380

Part No: PLOT5CE

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror

Studio: Unearthed Films

Original U.S. Release: March 6, 2007

Item Release Date: December 15, 2020

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Prepare to get… Torched!

Deanna, a young, pretty and upwardly mobile nurse is about to face the most difficult challenge of her life…Deciding whether five men should live or die. In a moment which would change her life forever, Deanna is brutally raped, but the pain she suffered is nothing compared to that which her five suspects are about to endure. One by one, Deanna avenges her rape. Do the men deserve the punishment she inflicts upon them, or the death they will soon desire? Only Deanna will decide who will survive and who gets, Torched.

Special Features

Commentary with Ryan Nicholson

Alternate 4:3 original version of the film

Torched Extended Version

Out takes

Unearthed Trailers

Behind the Scenes Featurette

Behind the Burn: The Making of Torched Making-Of Featurette

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 16:9

Cast: Daniel Lomas | Michelle Boback | Rob Carpenter | Rob Scattergood | Ryan Haneman | Tamara Pender

Directors: Ryan Nicholson

Project Name: Torched

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Unearthed Films