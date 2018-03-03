Black Eagle 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2018]

View larger $39.95 $25.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1988

Item Release Date: February 27, 2018

Rating: R

After an F-11 gets shot down over the Mediterranean Sea, The United States government cannot afford to lose the top-secret laser tracking device that was on board. But unfortunately, the KGB team, lead by the infamous Andrei (Jean-Claude Van Damme, The Expendables 2, Universal Soldier), are beating the CIA in the race to find it. The CIA has no choice but to call in their best man, master martial-artist Ken Tani (Sho Kosugi, Ninja Assassin, Revenge of the Ninja), code name… BLACK EAGLE. In response, the KGB resorts to an all-out war, with powerful Andrei matching Ken blow for blow.

From legendary action director Eric Karson (The Octagon), Black Eagle also stars Doran Clark (The Warriors), Bruce French (Jurassic Park III) and William Bassett (House of 1000 Corpses).

First Time Ever on Blu-ray in North America

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations of the main feature.

Original 2.0 Stereo Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray) and Dolby Digital 5.1.

Includes 93 minute theatrical version + 104 minute uncut extended version of the film.

Sho Kosugi: Martial Arts Legend (HD, 21:26) (featuring new interviews with Sho Kosugi and Shane Kosugi and more) MVD Rewind EXCLUSIVE!

The Making of Black Eagle (HD, 35:50)(featuring new interviews with Director / Producer Eric Karson, Screenwriter Michael Gonzalez and stars Sho Kosugi, Doran Clark, Shane Kosugi and Dorota Puzio) MVD Rewind EXCLUSIVE!

Tales of Jean-Claude Van Damme (HD, 19:20) (Brand new interviews with cast and crew tell stories about working with the legendary action star) MVD Rewind EXCLUSIVE!

The Script and the Screenwriters (HD, 27:14) (featuring Michael Gonzales, Eric Karson and more) MVD Rewind EXCLUSIVE!

Deleted Scenes

Original Theatrical Trailer (SD)

Collectible Poster

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 93

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

Region: A,B,C,0

Cast: Bruce French | Doran Clark | Dorota Puzio | Gene Davis | Jan Tríska | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Kane Kosugi | Shane Kosugi | Sho Kosugi | William Bassett

Directors: Eric Karson

Project Name: Black Eagle

