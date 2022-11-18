Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-10]

View larger $16.47

From: $14.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4 $14.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4

SKU: 221118-104244

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 221118-104244Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4

SKU: 221118-104244

Weight: 0.8 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 221118-104244Weight: 0.8 lbsCondition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Nikita actors Shane West and Maggie Q at a press event for the action television series in New York City. Nikita ran on The WB Network from 2010 through 2013, centering on a rogue female assassin who returns to the secret organization that trained her, in order to take it down.

Specifications

Size: 8.5x11,13x19

Related Items