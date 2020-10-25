Resident Evil 4 Greatest Hits PS2 Sony PlayStation 2 with Manual (2005) [B49]

View larger $8.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201025-82604-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Zombie Films

Studio: Capcom

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Resident Evil 4 Greatest Hits PS2 Sony PlayStation 2 with Manual (2005). The item is in good condition with wear on case and disc. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Capcom | Game/Video Game | Video Games | Zombie Films