Resident Evil 4 Greatest Hits PS2 Sony PlayStation 2 with Manual (2005) [B49]

$8.99
$4.99
gameSKU: 201025-82604-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Zombie Films
Studio: Capcom
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Resident Evil 4 Greatest Hits PS2 Sony PlayStation 2 with Manual (2005). The item is in good condition with wear on case and disc. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Capcom | Game/Video Game | Video Games | Zombie Films