Upper Deck NBA First Round Draft Picks Salute Limited Edition Promo Sheet – Philadelphia 76ers, Charles Barkley, Kenny Payne, Shawn Bradley (1994)

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Details

Upper Deck NBA First Round Draft Picks Salute – Philadelphia 76ers, Charles Barkley, Kenny Payne, Shawn Bradley (1994).

Players include: Charles Barkley (1984); Leon Wood (1984); Tom Sewell (1984); Terry Catledge (1985); Chris Welp (1987); Charles Smith (1988); Kenny Payne (1989); Clarence Weatherspoon (1992); Shawn Bradley (1993); Chris Webber; Anfernee Hardaway; Jamal Mashburn; Isaiah Rider; and Calbert Cheaney.

This is number 452 of 5,000 total released of this Limited Edition print.

The item is in very good condition with corner dings and signs of slight wear.

Specifications

Size: 11x8.5 in



Subject: Philadelphia 76ers

