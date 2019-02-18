Share Page Support Us
Wonder Woman: Spirit of Truth by Paul Dini and Alex Ross – Oversized Edition

$29.99

$21.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190218-77325-1
UPC: 9781563898617
ISBN-10: 1563898616
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

A beautifully painted book finds the Warrior Princess having a crisis of faith as she struggles to discover the truth behind who she is, what she represents, and the true nature of her mission. A Graphic Novel. Original.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 0.2 x 13.5 in
  • Pages: 64
  • Language: English


Authors: Paul Dini
Artists: Alex Ross
Characters: Wonder Woman

