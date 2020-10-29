Clint Eastwood’s The Eiger Sanction Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

$29.99
$22.97
UPC: 738329251598
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Clint Eastwood | George Kennedy | Vonetta McGee items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 21, 1975
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Brand New 2K Master! From Clint Eastwood, the legendary director of Play Misty for Me, High Plains Drifter, Firefox, Gran Torino and Sully, comes this international espionage thriller set in the Swiss Alps. Jonathan Hemlock (Eastwood) is a retired professional assassin who has adapted a calmer lifestyle with a pursuit of art collecting. When a close friend is murdered, Hemlock is suddenly forced out of retirement to hunt the deadly double agent that killed his comrade. The search takes him on a breathtaking journey up the Swiss Alps with a team of mountain climbers, one of which is an unidentified. target. Co-starring George Kennedy (Thunderbolt and Lightfoot), The Eiger Sanction features some of the most exciting mountain-climbing sequences ever captured on film. Two of the film’s best features are the terrific on-location photography by Frank Stanley (Magnum Force) and the hauntingly beautiful score by the great John Williams (Jaws).
Special Features
- Brand New 2K Master
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Critic Nick Pinkerton
- NEW Interview with Actor Reiner Schöne
- Archival Interview with Actress Heidi Brühl
- Vintage 8-Minute Promotional Reel in HD
- Theatrical Trailer in HD
- 4 TV Spots in HD
- 5 Radio Spots
- Poster and Image Gallery
- Reversible Art
- Limited Edition Slipcase
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
- Optional English Subtitles
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 129 min
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: DTS
- Language: English
Cast: Clint Eastwood | George Kennedy | Heidi Brühl | Jack Cassidy | Reiner Schöne | Thayer David | Vonetta McGee
Directors: Clint Eastwood
Project Name: The Eiger Sanction
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal