Clint Eastwood’s The Eiger Sanction Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

View larger $29.99 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 201029-82703-1

UPC: 738329251598

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Clint Eastwood | George Kennedy | Vonetta McGee items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Spy Films | Thrillers

Studio: Universal

Original U.S. Release: May 21, 1975

Item Release Date: November 10, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Brand New 2K Master! From Clint Eastwood, the legendary director of Play Misty for Me, High Plains Drifter, Firefox, Gran Torino and Sully, comes this international espionage thriller set in the Swiss Alps. Jonathan Hemlock (Eastwood) is a retired professional assassin who has adapted a calmer lifestyle with a pursuit of art collecting. When a close friend is murdered, Hemlock is suddenly forced out of retirement to hunt the deadly double agent that killed his comrade. The search takes him on a breathtaking journey up the Swiss Alps with a team of mountain climbers, one of which is an unidentified. target. Co-starring George Kennedy (Thunderbolt and Lightfoot), The Eiger Sanction features some of the most exciting mountain-climbing sequences ever captured on film. Two of the film’s best features are the terrific on-location photography by Frank Stanley (Magnum Force) and the hauntingly beautiful score by the great John Williams (Jaws).

Special Features

Brand New 2K Master

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Critic Nick Pinkerton

NEW Interview with Actor Reiner Schöne

Archival Interview with Actress Heidi Brühl

Vintage 8-Minute Promotional Reel in HD

Theatrical Trailer in HD

4 TV Spots in HD

5 Radio Spots

Poster and Image Gallery

Reversible Art

Limited Edition Slipcase

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Runtime: 129 min

Subtitles: English

Audio: DTS

Language: English

Cast: Clint Eastwood | George Kennedy | Heidi Brühl | Jack Cassidy | Reiner Schöne | Thayer David | Vonetta McGee

Directors: Clint Eastwood

Project Name: The Eiger Sanction

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal