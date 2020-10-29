Clint Eastwood’s The Beguiled Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Share Page Support Us
Brand New 2K Master! From Don Siegel, the legendary director of Madigan, Coogan’s Bluff, Two Mules for Sister Sara, Charley Varrick, The Black Windmill and The Shootist, comes this tense psychological drama of love and betrayal starring screen legend Clint Eastwood (For a Few Dollars More, Play Misty for Me) with Geraldine Page (The Trip to Bountiful), Elizabeth Hartman (The Group), Jo Ann Harris (Act of Vengeance), Pamelyn Ferdin (The Mephisto Waltz) and Melody Thomas Scott (The Young and the Restless). During the Civil War, a wounded Union soldier is sheltered by the headmistress and students of a girls’ academy in the South. As his health returns, his desire increases—but can he trust these enemy women not to turn him in? He takes his chances but soon realizes that his benefactress can’t be trusted… with his love or with his life! His lustful ambition turns quickly against him and the story follows him through a series of nerve-shattering events, including realistic scenes that are among the boldest, most shocking ever witnessed on film.

  • Brand New 2K Master
  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Kat Ellinger
  • The Beguiled, Misty, Don and Clint Featurette
  • Trailers From Hell with John Landis
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Reversible Jacket Art
  • Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: DTS
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 105 min
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Darleen Carr | Elizabeth Hartman | Geraldine Page | Jo Ann Harris | Melody Thomas Scott | Pamelyn Ferdin
Directors: Don Siegel
Project Name: The Beguiled

