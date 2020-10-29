Clint Eastwood’s The Beguiled Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

$29.99
$21.97
UPC: 738329251574
Part No: K25157
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Clint Eastwood items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 8, 1971
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Brand New 2K Master! From Don Siegel, the legendary director of Madigan, Coogan’s Bluff, Two Mules for Sister Sara, Charley Varrick, The Black Windmill and The Shootist, comes this tense psychological drama of love and betrayal starring screen legend Clint Eastwood (For a Few Dollars More, Play Misty for Me) with Geraldine Page (The Trip to Bountiful), Elizabeth Hartman (The Group), Jo Ann Harris (Act of Vengeance), Pamelyn Ferdin (The Mephisto Waltz) and Melody Thomas Scott (The Young and the Restless). During the Civil War, a wounded Union soldier is sheltered by the headmistress and students of a girls’ academy in the South. As his health returns, his desire increases—but can he trust these enemy women not to turn him in? He takes his chances but soon realizes that his benefactress can’t be trusted… with his love or with his life! His lustful ambition turns quickly against him and the story follows him through a series of nerve-shattering events, including realistic scenes that are among the boldest, most shocking ever witnessed on film.
Special Features
- Brand New 2K Master
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Kat Ellinger
- The Beguiled, Misty, Don and Clint Featurette
- Trailers From Hell with John Landis
- Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible Jacket Art
- Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 105 min
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
Cast: Clint Eastwood | Darleen Carr | Elizabeth Hartman | Geraldine Page | Jo Ann Harris | Melody Thomas Scott | Pamelyn Ferdin
Directors: Don Siegel
Project Name: The Beguiled
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Drama | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Throwback Space