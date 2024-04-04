Iconic Music Venue The Stone Pony (1980’s) Asbury Park, New Jersey Photo [210907-15]

The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey is known for launching the careers of many New Jersey music legends, including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The Stone Pony opened in February of 1974.