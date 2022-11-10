Mel’s Drive-In Diner Location in Orlando, Florida (2020) Photo [221110-8]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | History
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Americana | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Humor | Industrial | Landscape | Nature | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation | War
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Mel’s Drive-In Diner location in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The Northern California restaurant location became famous in 1973, after being selected as a feature location by filmmaker George Lucas for American Graffiti. Mel’s Drive-In serves as the setting for the opening scene of the film as well as the backdrop for the opening credits, accompanied on the soundtrack by Bill Haley’s song “Rock Around the Clock.”
Specifications
- Material:Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size:8.5x11,13x19
Explore More...
- Shows / Movies: American Graffiti
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | History
- Facilities: Mel's Drive-In
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints
- Art/Photo Types: Americana | Architectural | Transportation > Auto | Cityscape > City Views | Entertainment > Film-Related Object