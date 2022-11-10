Mel’s Drive-In Diner Location in Orlando, Florida (2020) Photo [221110-8]

View larger $16.47

Mel’s Drive-In Diner location in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The Northern California restaurant location became famous in 1973, after being selected as a feature location by filmmaker George Lucas for American Graffiti. Mel’s Drive-In serves as the setting for the opening scene of the film as well as the backdrop for the opening credits, accompanied on the soundtrack by Bill Haley’s song “Rock Around the Clock.”

