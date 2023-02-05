Brigitte Bardot Set of 4 Vintage Original Photo Postcards [L49]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Memorabilia | Film | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Mature
- More: Brigitte Bardot
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Americana | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Humor | Industrial | Landscape | Nature | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation | War
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Brigitte Bardot Set of 4 Vintage Original Photo Postcards.
Specifications
- Size:approx. 4x6
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Brigitte Bardot
- Shows / Movies: ...And God Created Woman | A Very Private Affair | Act of Love | Agent 38-24-36 | Babette Goes to War | Brigitte Bardot in La Vérité | Brigitte Bardot in Naughty Girl | Caroline and the Rebels | Come Dance with Me! | Concert of Intrigue | Contempt | Crazy for Love | Dear Brigitte | Doctor at Sea | Don Juan or If Don Juan Were a Woman | Famous Love Affairs | Helen of Troy | Her Bridal Night | It Happened All Night | Jean Richard in His Father's Portrait | La Parisienne | Les dents longues | Les femmes | Les novices | Love Is My Profession | Love on a Pillow | Marie Soleil | Masculine Feminine | Nero's Mistress | Paparazzi | Please Not Now! | Plucking the Daisy | Royal Affairs in Versailles | Rum Runners | School for Love | Shalako | Spirits of the Dead | The Bear and the Doll | The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot | The Female | The Girl in the Bikini | The Grand Maneuver | The Legend of Frenchie King | The Light Across the Street | The Night Heaven Fell | Two Weeks in September | Viva Maria!
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Mature
- Product Types: Memorabilia > Film | Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Originals
- Art/Photo Types: Entertainment > Performer | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic