Cosplay: The Anime Costuming Handbook – Catgirls and Other Critters

Cosplay: The Anime Costuming Handbook – Catgirls and Other Critters
Cosplay: The Anime Costuming Handbook – Catgirls and Other Critters
Cosplay: The Anime Costuming Handbook – Catgirls and Other Critters

$9.99

$5.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190218-77311-1
UPC: 9781933330020
ISBN-10: 1933330023
ISBN-13: 978-1933330020
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: May 1, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Why just draw your favorite anime character when you can be it? Cosplay-short for “costume play” – is sweeping the anime con scene from coast to coast, and once again we’re leading the way with a pair of books for both beginning and veteran cosplayers.

Volume 1 covers Catgirls, a favorite of fans from All Purpose Cultural Catgirl Nuku-Nuku to Hyper Police and great for purring and prowling. Volume 2 is all about Schoolgirls (think “Sailor Moon”) and how to make uniforms with just the right bouncy-skirt anime style.

Special Features

  • Each volume features:
  • Transforming ordinary fabric and accessories into fabulous contest winners
    Creating genre-specific costumes from scratch
    Duplicating your favorite characters or inventing your very own
    Cosplaying both for competition and just for fun
    Accessories from shoes to makeup
    Finding hard-to-get and imported items
    Patterns, measurements, and sewing techniques
    Money-saving tips and how-tos for cosplay on a budget
    Pointers on the care and transportation of costumes
    Resource lists, websites, where to find character models, etc
    Full-color photos, plans and drawings

Specifications

  • Pages: 80


Authors: Gerry Poulos

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

