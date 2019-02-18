Cosplay: The Anime Costuming Handbook – Catgirls and Other Critters

View larger $9.99 $5.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Why just draw your favorite anime character when you can be it? Cosplay-short for “costume play” – is sweeping the anime con scene from coast to coast, and once again we’re leading the way with a pair of books for both beginning and veteran cosplayers.

Volume 1 covers Catgirls, a favorite of fans from All Purpose Cultural Catgirl Nuku-Nuku to Hyper Police and great for purring and prowling. Volume 2 is all about Schoolgirls (think “Sailor Moon”) and how to make uniforms with just the right bouncy-skirt anime style.

Special Features

Each volume features:

Transforming ordinary fabric and accessories into fabulous contest winners

Creating genre-specific costumes from scratch

Duplicating your favorite characters or inventing your very own

Cosplaying both for competition and just for fun

Accessories from shoes to makeup

Finding hard-to-get and imported items

Patterns, measurements, and sewing techniques

Money-saving tips and how-tos for cosplay on a budget

Pointers on the care and transportation of costumes

Resource lists, websites, where to find character models, etc

Full-color photos, plans and drawings

Specifications

Pages: 80



Authors: Gerry Poulos

