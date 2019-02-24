Waking Sleeping Beauty Collectible DVD Edition with Lithograph

View larger $24.99 From: $16.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ DVD $16.97 DVD w chipped case $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock DVD - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock DVD w chipped case





DVD SKU: 190224-77382-1

UPC: 786936806885

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. DVD w chipped case SKU: 190224-77382-2

UPC: 786936806885

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Documentary | History

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Item Release Date: November 30, 2010

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

By the mid-1980s, the fabled animation studios of Walt Disney had fallen on hard times. The artists were polarized between newcomers hungry to innovate and old timers not yet ready to relinquish control. These conditions produced a series of box-office flops and pessimistic forecasts – maybe the best days of animation were over. Maybe the public didn’t care. Only a miracle or a magic spell could produce a happy ending. Waking Sleeping Beauty is no fairy tale. It’s the true story of how Disney regained its magic with a staggering output of hits – “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and more – over a 10-year period.

Special Features

Why Wake Sleeping Beauty? – Overview featurette

Untold Bedtime Stories – Deleted scenes from the feature

The Sailor, the Mountain Climber, the Artist and the Poet – Celebrating Roy Disney, Frank Wells, Joe Ranft, and Howard Ashman

Studio Tours – Randy’s tours, Roger Rabbit studio, Oliver studio, and the tour we shot at ARL

A Reunion – Rob Minkoff and Kirk Wise

Walt - What would Walt do AND compare Walt’s era and this era

3 webisode shorts

Gallery – Photos, caricatures, and art from the era

Collectible Lithograph

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Documentary | DVD | History | Movies & TV | Walt Disney Pictures