Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Movie Poster 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C13]

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Movie Poster 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C13]
View larger
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Movie Poster 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C13]
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Movie Poster 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C13]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82429-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | Leonard Nimoy | Nichelle Nichols | William Shatner  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: December 6, 1991
Rating: PG
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Movie Poster 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Cast: DeForest Kelley | George Takei | James Doohan | Leonard Nimoy | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Project Name: Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Related Items

Kick-Ass Red Mist 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Black Belt Magazine (January 1997) Bruce Lee, Dan Inosanto [9186]
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Marvel Spider-Man Amazing Fantasy 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams
Fluorescent Black Hardcover Graphic Novel Signed by MF Wilson and Nathan Fox + Art Print
The James Bond Dossier Hardcover Edition (1965)
Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie
DC Comics Batman Beyond The Animated Series 12 x 18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C21]
Cinescape Magazine (Spring 2013) Riddick, Vin Diesel, Sarah Michelle Gellar 86090

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Stretched Canvas | Throwback Space | Trev