Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C01]

12 x 18 inch Canvas Art Wrap SKU: 201020-82433-1

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Trev

Rating: TV-14

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Details

Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

Size: 12x18 in

Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch | Michelle Ruff | Stephanie Sheh

Project Name: Bleach

Creators: Tite Kubo

