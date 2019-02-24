Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Thor: Tales of Asgard Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Thor: Tales of Asgard Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
View larger

$12.99

$7.98


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190224-77406-1
UPC: 031398135722
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: May 17, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Before he ever lifted his might hammer…Fantastic journeys beckon from the mysterious nine realms. Places of dark mists and fiery voids. Of winged creatures and giants in the ice. And of the most alluring quest of all – the search for the legendary Lost Sword of Surtur. Hungry for adventure, Thor secretly embarks on the journey of a lifetime, joined by his loyal brother Loki, whose budding sorcery equips him with just enough magic to conjure up trouble, along with the Warriors Three – a band of boastful travelers reluctant to set sail on any adventure that might actually be dangerous. But what starts out as a harmless treasure hunt quickly turns deadly, and Thor must now prove himself worthy of the destiny he covets by saving Asgard itself.

Special Features

  • Disc 1
  • Worthy: The Making of Thor: Tales of Asgard
  • The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes Bonus Episode
  • Feature-Length Audio Commentary
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Disc 2
  • Includes same bonus features as on the Blu-ray disc

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English, Spanish
  • Runtime: 77

Cast: Matthew Wolf | Rick Gomez | Tara Strong
Directors: Sam Liu
Project Name: Thor: Tales of Asgard

Related Items

Avengers: Infinity War Team Collage 34 x 22 inch Horizontal Movie Poster 16447
Atari Missile Commander Youth and Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel
Gacha Gacha Volume 3 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Apparel
Batman: Gotham Knight Soundtrack from the DC Universe Animated Original Movie
Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Childrens and Adult Tank Apparel
Casablanca 50th Anniversary Celebration Remastered Collector’s Edition VHS with Full-Color Booklet
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – 3-Disc Limited Edition Music from the Original Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by Jerry Goldsmith

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Blu-ray | Comic Based | DVD | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *