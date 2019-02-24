Thor: Tales of Asgard Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

$12.99
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: May 17, 2011
Rating: NR
Details
Before he ever lifted his might hammer…Fantastic journeys beckon from the mysterious nine realms. Places of dark mists and fiery voids. Of winged creatures and giants in the ice. And of the most alluring quest of all – the search for the legendary Lost Sword of Surtur. Hungry for adventure, Thor secretly embarks on the journey of a lifetime, joined by his loyal brother Loki, whose budding sorcery equips him with just enough magic to conjure up trouble, along with the Warriors Three – a band of boastful travelers reluctant to set sail on any adventure that might actually be dangerous. But what starts out as a harmless treasure hunt quickly turns deadly, and Thor must now prove himself worthy of the destiny he covets by saving Asgard itself.
Special Features
- Disc 1
- Worthy: The Making of Thor: Tales of Asgard
- The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes Bonus Episode
- Feature-Length Audio Commentary
- Trailer Gallery
- Disc 2
- Includes same bonus features as on the Blu-ray disc
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English, Spanish
- Runtime: 77
Cast: Matthew Wolf | Rick Gomez | Tara Strong
Directors: Sam Liu
Project Name: Thor: Tales of Asgard
