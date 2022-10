View larger $6.59

Marvel Tales Starring Spider-Man and The Wasp vs Equinox, Comic Book Issue No. 194 1986 Marvel. Written by Chris Claremont. Art by John Byrne and Dave Hunt. Hank Pym appears to have been killed by Equinox, leaving Spider-Man and the Wasp to deal with the fire-and-ice villain! Includes the origin of Equinox.

