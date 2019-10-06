Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 161, Dec 1965) Joe Kubert [9059]

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 161, Dec 1965) Joe Kubert [9059]
View larger

$26.00

$15.97


1 in stock


comicSKU: 191006-79316-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joe Kubert  items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | War
Studio: DC Entertainment
Item Release Date: December 1, 1965
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 161, Dec 1965) Joe Kubert.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Artists: Joe Kubert

Related Items

Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal 1934 Chrysler Airflow Vehicle
Classic Planet of the Apes Collector’s Adventure Board Game
Unused and Sealed Syfy Network Limited Edition Promotional Disposable Camera (2011)
Vietnam in HD 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
Starcrash Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Barry
Disco Godfather
Conspiracy Theory
The Flag of Iron (a.k.a. The Spearman of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Drama | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *