Batman the Dark Knight Lurking on a Building Perch 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster

View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180108-69315-1
Part No: P1541
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Batman is the center of this beautifully rendered, large format poster.

Specifications

  • Size: 23X35 in


Subject: Batman

Categories

