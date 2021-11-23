Cult Cinema Icon Sybil Danning Publicity Photo [210906-0150]

View larger $13.41

From: $11.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3 $11.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3

SKU: 211123-97822-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211123-97822-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3

SKU: 211123-97822-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211123-97822-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



Cult Cinema Icon Sybil Danning Publicity Photo. Sybil Danning is famous for the movies Warrior Queen, Reform School Girls, Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf, Private Passions, Chained Heat, Battle Beyond the Stars, How to Beat the High Cost of Living, and many more.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

Related Items