Cult Cinema Icon Sybil Danning Publicity Photo [210906-0150]

$13.41
From: $11.97
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211123-97822-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211123-97822-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Cult Cinema Icon Sybil Danning Publicity Photo. Sybil Danning is famous for the movies Warrior Queen, Reform School Girls, Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf, Private Passions, Chained Heat, Battle Beyond the Stars, How to Beat the High Cost of Living, and many more.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
