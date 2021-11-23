Cult Cinema Icon Sybil Danning Publicity Photo [210906-0150]

- Subject Sybil Danning
- Filmography Amazon Women on the Moon | Battle Beyond the Stars | Chained Heat | Hercules | How to Beat the High Cost of Living | Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf | Jungle Warriors | L.A. Bounty | Malibu Express | Private Passions | Reform School Girls | Talking Walls | The Panther Squad | The Phantom Empire | The Tomb | They're Playing With Fire | Warrior Queen | Young Lady Chatterley II
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Cult Cinema Icon Sybil Danning Publicity Photo. Sybil Danning is famous for the movies Warrior Queen, Reform School Girls, Howling II: Your Sister Is a Werewolf, Private Passions, Chained Heat, Battle Beyond the Stars, How to Beat the High Cost of Living, and many more.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
