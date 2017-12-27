Iceberg Slim – Reflections [Explicit] CD

$16.95
$15.95
UPC: 706442128622
Part No: UP1286
ISBN-10: 1929243812
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | History
Studio: Uproar Entertainment
Item Release Date: October 28, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
At the age of 18, Iceberg Slim was initiated into “the life”. Predominately in Chicago, he was incarcerated several times for pimpng along with several other crimes. During his last stretch in prison he wrote “Pimp,” which sold over 6 million copies. In 1976 Slim made this recording, “Reflections;” the poignant and memorable recounting of many of his true life experiences. The stories told are not easily forgotten and leave their indelible mark on the listener.
Playlists
- The Fall (The Game) Part I
The Fall (The Game) Part II
The Fall (The Game) Part III
The Fall (The Game) Part IV
Broadway Sam
Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part I
Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part II
Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part III
Mama Debt Part I
Mama Debt Part II
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Robert Beck
Subject: Iceberg Slim
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Blaxploitation | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Exploitation | Featured | History | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Uproar Entertainment