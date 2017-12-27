Twitter
Iceberg Slim – Reflections [Explicit] CD

Details

At the age of 18, Iceberg Slim was initiated into “the life”. Predominately in Chicago, he was incarcerated several times for pimpng along with several other crimes. During his last stretch in prison he wrote “Pimp,” which sold over 6 million copies. In 1976 Slim made this recording, “Reflections;” the poignant and memorable recounting of many of his true life experiences. The stories told are not easily forgotten and leave their indelible mark on the listener.

Playlists

  • The Fall (The Game) Part I
    The Fall (The Game) Part II
    The Fall (The Game) Part III
    The Fall (The Game) Part IV
    Broadway Sam
    Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part I
    Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part II
    Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part III
    Mama Debt Part I
    Mama Debt Part II

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Robert Beck
Subject: Iceberg Slim

