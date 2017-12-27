Iceberg Slim – Reflections [Explicit] CD

View larger $16.95 $15.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

At the age of 18, Iceberg Slim was initiated into “the life”. Predominately in Chicago, he was incarcerated several times for pimpng along with several other crimes. During his last stretch in prison he wrote “Pimp,” which sold over 6 million copies. In 1976 Slim made this recording, “Reflections;” the poignant and memorable recounting of many of his true life experiences. The stories told are not easily forgotten and leave their indelible mark on the listener.

Playlists

The Fall (The Game) Part I

The Fall (The Game) Part II

The Fall (The Game) Part III

The Fall (The Game) Part IV

Broadway Sam

Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part I

Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part II

Durealla (Du Fontaine) Part III

Mama Debt Part I

Mama Debt Part II

