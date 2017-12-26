The Comedy Store 20th Birthday Featuring Richard Pryor, Gary Shandling, Bob Saget, Pauly Shore + Many More [CD]

$16.95
$14.95
UPC: 706442366925
Part No: UP23669
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Richard Pryor items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy
Studio: Uproar Entertainment
Item Release Date: August 27, 1996
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Stand-up comedy at The Comedy Store’s 20th Birthday from Jim Carrey, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Richard Pryor, along with a host of others.
In the last several decades, three great events have shaken the comedy world:
- The Comedy Store was born on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood
- Johnny Carson moved The Tonight Show permanently to Burbank, California from New York City
- and Richard Pryor staged his comeback on the stage of The Original Room at The Comedy Store
As the comedians honed their craft on “The Store’s” stages, the industry took notice. Many of today’s superstar comedians attribute the meteoric rise of their show business careers to their time spent at The Comedy Store. They’re all here on this disc presentation, along with many others, paying tribute to the club that started it all – the world famous Comedy Store.
Playlists
- Musical
- Group Therapy (Live) by: Pauly Shore
- I'm a Writer - Dieting (Live) by: David Letterman | Gary Shandling
- Japanese Businessman (Live) by: Tamayo Otsuki
- The Belly Room - It's Judy's Show - The Kennedy's by: Judy Gold | Sandra Bernhard | Whoopi Goldberg
- My Daughters by: Bob Saget
- Little Things by: Jeff Altman
- Hotel Maids by: Louie Anderson
- Observational Humor by: Jim Carrey
- Stagecoach, The Entire Film by: Tim Thomerson
- Westwood - Becoming The Beast - The Colonel Has Beaks by: David Letterman | Pauly Shore | Sam Kinison
- Interviews by: Arsenio Hall | David Letterman | Gary Shandling
- Getting Married by: Richard Pryor
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Arsenio Hall | Bob Saget | David Letterman | Gary Shandling | Jeff Altman | Jim Carrey | Judy Gold | Louie Anderson | Pauly Shore | Richard Pryor | Sam Kinison | Sandra Bernhard | Tamayo Otsuki | Tim Thomerson | Whoopi Goldberg
Subject: The Comedy Store
Related Items
Categories
CD | Comedy | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Uproar Entertainment