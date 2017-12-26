Twitter
The Comedy Store 20th Birthday Featuring Richard Pryor, Gary Shandling, Bob Saget, Pauly Shore + Many More [CD]

$16.95

$14.95


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171227-69149-1
UPC: 706442366925
Part No: UP23669
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy
Studio: Uproar Entertainment
Item Release Date: August 27, 1996
Stand-up comedy at The Comedy Store’s 20th Birthday from Jim Carrey, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Richard Pryor, along with a host of others.

In the last several decades, three great events have shaken the comedy world:

  1. The Comedy Store was born on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood
  2. Johnny Carson moved The Tonight Show permanently to Burbank, California from New York City
  3. and Richard Pryor staged his comeback on the stage of The Original Room at The Comedy Store

As the comedians honed their craft on “The Store’s” stages, the industry took notice. Many of today’s superstar comedians attribute the meteoric rise of their show business careers to their time spent at The Comedy Store. They’re all here on this disc presentation, along with many others, paying tribute to the club that started it all – the world famous Comedy Store.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arsenio Hall | Bob Saget | David Letterman | Gary Shandling | Jeff Altman | Jim Carrey | Judy Gold | Louie Anderson | Pauly Shore | Richard Pryor | Sam Kinison | Sandra Bernhard | Tamayo Otsuki | Tim Thomerson | Whoopi Goldberg
Subject: The Comedy Store

