The Night of the Hunter Narration + A Cappella Music + 60-Page Photo Book (Import)

Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Suspense

Studio: Bear Family Records

Original U.S. Release: July 26, 1955

Item Release Date: December 25, 1999

Rating: NR

Details

CD Digipack with 17 tracks of narration by Charles Laughton, who tells the story of the film noir classic movie starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters. Also included are three songs sung a cappella by Robert Mitchum. The deluxe package comes with a 60-page booklet that includes still frames from the film and a written transcript of the narration dialogue.

Special Features

60-page booklet with still frames from the film

Written transcript of narration dialogue

Playlists

Introduction

The Story Begins

Ben Harper's Downfall

Ben's Prison Companion

The Preacher's Plot

Uncle Birdie

John Hates The Preacher

John Will Never Tell

The Preacher Strikes

The Children Hide

The Children Flee

Pearl's Dream

Hunted

Rachel Cooper

Ruby

Rachel Defends Her Charges

Christmas-The Conclusion

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Pages: 60

Cast: Billy Chapin | Don Beddoe | Evelyn Varden | Gloria Castillo | James Gleason | Lillian Gish | Peter Graves | Robert Mitchum | Sally Jane Bruce | Shelley Winters

Directors: Charles Laughton

Project Name: The Night of the Hunter

