The Night of the Hunter Narration + A Cappella Music + 60-Page Photo Book (Import)

CDSKU: 171227-69147-1
UPC: 4000127162632
Part No: BCD16263AJ
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Suspense
Studio: Bear Family Records
Original U.S. Release: July 26, 1955
Item Release Date: December 25, 1999
Rating: NR
Details

CD Digipack with 17 tracks of narration by Charles Laughton, who tells the story of the film noir classic movie starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters. Also included are three songs sung a cappella by Robert Mitchum. The deluxe package comes with a 60-page booklet that includes still frames from the film and a written transcript of the narration dialogue.

Special Features

  • 60-page booklet with still frames from the film
  • Written transcript of narration dialogue

Playlists

  • Introduction
    The Story Begins
    Ben Harper's Downfall
    Ben's Prison Companion
    The Preacher's Plot
    Uncle Birdie
    John Hates The Preacher
    John Will Never Tell
    The Preacher Strikes
    The Children Hide
    The Children Flee
    Pearl's Dream
    Hunted
    Rachel Cooper
    Ruby
    Rachel Defends Her Charges
    Christmas-The Conclusion

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Pages: 60

Cast: Billy Chapin | Don Beddoe | Evelyn Varden | Gloria Castillo | James Gleason | Lillian Gish | Peter Graves | Robert Mitchum | Sally Jane Bruce | Shelley Winters
Directors: Charles Laughton
Project Name: The Night of the Hunter

