The Night of the Hunter Narration + A Cappella Music + 60-Page Photo Book (Import)

$27.98
$26.68
UPC: 4000127162632
Part No: BCD16263AJ
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir | Suspense
Studio: Bear Family Records
Original U.S. Release: July 26, 1955
Item Release Date: December 25, 1999
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
CD Digipack with 17 tracks of narration by Charles Laughton, who tells the story of the film noir classic movie starring Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters. Also included are three songs sung a cappella by Robert Mitchum. The deluxe package comes with a 60-page booklet that includes still frames from the film and a written transcript of the narration dialogue.
Special Features
- 60-page booklet with still frames from the film
- Written transcript of narration dialogue
Playlists
- Introduction
The Story Begins
Ben Harper's Downfall
Ben's Prison Companion
The Preacher's Plot
Uncle Birdie
John Hates The Preacher
John Will Never Tell
The Preacher Strikes
The Children Hide
The Children Flee
Pearl's Dream
Hunted
Rachel Cooper
Ruby
Rachel Defends Her Charges
Christmas-The Conclusion
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Pages: 60
Cast: Billy Chapin | Don Beddoe | Evelyn Varden | Gloria Castillo | James Gleason | Lillian Gish | Peter Graves | Robert Mitchum | Sally Jane Bruce | Shelley Winters
Directors: Charles Laughton
Project Name: The Night of the Hunter
Related Items
Categories
Bear Family Records | CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Film Noir | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Throwback Space