The Walking Dead Chronicles: The Official Companion Book [189112]

Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010

Details

The Walking Dead Chronicles: The Official Companion Book is the only authorized, behind-the-scenes guide to Season One of the white-hot new AMC television series, The Walking Dead, which tells the story of a sheriff’s deputy leading a band of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead.

Focusing on the making of the first season of the Golden Globe–nominated TV show, as well as the creation of the New York Times bestselling comic book on which the series is based, The Walking Dead Chronicles is lav­ishly illustrated with never-before-seen unit photography, storyboards, set designs, makeup and visual effects shots, and page-to-screen comparisons of the comic and TV show. Featuring new interviews with series creator Robert Kirkman and executive producer Frank Darabont, as well as the cast and crew, the book also includes sidebars that serve as a detailed episode guide, reproducing excerpts from early drafts and final scripts, and revealing new direc­tions for the second season and beyond.

Specifications

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

Authors: Frank Darabont | Paul Ruditis | Robert Kirkman

Subject: The Walking Dead

