Blueprint for a Battlestar: Serious Scientific Explanations Behind Sci-Fi’s Greatest Inventions Hardcover Edition

View larger
$25.99

$11.99


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180320-71084-1
UPC: 9781454921349
ISBN-10: 145492134X
ISBN-13: 978-1454921349
Weight: 3.01 lbs
Condition: New

Star Wars
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Documentary | Fantasy | History | Science Fiction
Studio: Sterling
Item Release Date: October 11, 2016


Details

Through stunning images, including 75 illustrations created exclusively for this book, 25 remarkable and memorable technologies from the world of sci-fi are explored.

With expertly written text by NASA insider Rod Pyle, each concept is explained and dissected to reveal the real science behind it. Some are temptingly within our reach—such as cyborgs and artificial intelligence—others are further off, but fast approaching reality (think bio-ports or cloaking devices). All are fascinating and make wonderful explorations into the science of the future as we understand it today.

Special Features

  • Loaded with Blueprints, Photos and Illustrations

Specifications

  • Size: 8 x 1 x 10 in
  • Pages: 192
  • Language: English


Authors: Rod Pyle
Subject: Battlestar Galactica | Star Trek | Star Wars

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Documentary | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | History | Science Fiction | Sterling



