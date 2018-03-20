Twitter
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Tree Ornament by Hallmark
$16.00

$5.58


7 in stock


OrnamentSKU: 180320-71079-1
UPC: 763795350056
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Car Films | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Sequels | Sport
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 16, 2017
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Cars 3, Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car on earth. This beautiful tree ornament from Hallmark let’s fan relive this classic Disney Pixar animated film.

Features

  • Ribbon hanger included
  • Package doubles as display piece

Specifications

  • Material: Polyresin
  • Size: 3 x 1.5 in

Cast: Armie Hammer | Bonnie Hunt | Chris Cooper | Cristela Alonzo | Darrell Waltrip | Isiah Whitlock Jr. | Kerry Washington | Nathan Fillion | Owen Wilson | Tony Shalhoub
Directors: Brian Fee
Project Name: Cars 3

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Car Films | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Sequels | Sport | Toys & Figures | Walt Disney Pictures

