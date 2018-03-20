Disney Pixar Cars 3 Tree Ornament by Hallmark

$16.00
$5.58
UPC: 763795350056
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Car Films | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Sequels | Sport
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 16, 2017
Rating: G
Details
In Cars 3, Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car on earth. This beautiful tree ornament from Hallmark let’s fan relive this classic Disney Pixar animated film.
Features
- Ribbon hanger included
- Package doubles as display piece
Specifications
- Material: Polyresin
- Size: 3 x 1.5 in
Cast: Armie Hammer | Bonnie Hunt | Chris Cooper | Cristela Alonzo | Darrell Waltrip | Isiah Whitlock Jr. | Kerry Washington | Nathan Fillion | Owen Wilson | Tony Shalhoub
Directors: Brian Fee
Project Name: Cars 3
