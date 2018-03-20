Twitter
South Park Deluxe Poker Set
South Park Deluxe Poker Set
$24.99

$11.99


1 in stock


SetSKU: 180321-71109-1
UPC: 831614007402
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: New


Details

Ante up with Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, Stan and the South Park gang with a little game of 7-card stud, 5-card draw, Texas hold ’em, and more with this South Park deluxe poker set. This is a beautiful set for fans of the animated television series South Park.

The first image with the pieces outside the package is a stock image for reference only. All other images are of the actual sealed set you will receive.

Features

  • The set includes:
  • 180 Chips with Chip Rack
  • Colorful Decorative Tin Package
  • 54-Card Playing Deck
  • Rulebook Featuring your Favorite South Park Characters
  • For 3–10 Players 18 Years and Up

Specifications

  • Size: 8 x 6.5 x 2.5 in

