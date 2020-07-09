View larger $130.99 $110.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene. Two photos including the body of Anthony Scalise and his brother James Scalise being led away by police. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.



Subject: Anthony Scalise

