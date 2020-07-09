Share Page Support Us
Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene

Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene
Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene
Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene

photoSKU: 200709-81253-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Crime | Exploitation
Details

Original Crime Scene Photos by Topping – Anthony Scalise Murder Scene. Two photos including the body of Anthony Scalise and his brother James Scalise being led away by police. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: Anthony Scalise

