The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Scott Joplin and Marvin Hamlisch

Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1973

Item Release Date: October 6, 1998

Rating: PG

Details

More than half a century after his death, Scott Joplin became a radio star when The Sting swept the nation-who ever could have guessed that millions of Americans in 1972 would find themselves whistling The Entertainer. Featured is the entire original soundtrack for the American classic The Sting.

The item is in very good condition, with minor wear on the outside case. Original liner notes are intact and the disc is in great shape.

Playlists

Solace (3:35)

The Entertainer (3:03)

Easy Winners (2:44)

Hooker's Hooker (2:49)

Luther (3:10)

Pineapple Rag / Gladiolus Rag (2:32)

The Entertainer (Piano Version) (2:34)

The Glove (1:50)

Little Girl [featuring Bobby Bruce] (2:02)

Pineapple Rag (2:37)

Merry Go Round Music: (Listen To The Mockingbird/ Darling Nellie Gray/ Turkey In The Straw) (2:45)

Solace (Piano Version) (3:34)

The Entertainer / Rag Time Dance (3:41)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charles Durning | Dana Elcar | Eileen Brennan | Harold Gould | Jack Kehoe | John Heffernan | Paul Newman | Ray Walston | Robert Redford | Robert Shaw

Directors: George Roy Hill

Project Name: The Sting

Composers: Marvin Hamlisch | Scott Joplin

