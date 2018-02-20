The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3

$21.98
UPC: 738572114626
Part No: SSD1146
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction | Spy Films | Suspense | Television
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1968
Item Release Date: February 11, 2003
Rating: TV-PG
Details
This is the third and final CD release compiling the music and dialogue cues from Patrick McGoohan’s inventive cult classic television series The Prisoner. This “File” includes music and dialogue from the episodes Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling, The Girl Who Was Death, Once Upon A Time, and Fall Out.
Playlists
- The One And Only Number 6
Main Titles - Full Version
- From Episode - Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling
- Janet's Party
Tomorrow, You Will Wake Up A New Man
European Drive
Kandersfelt
- From Episode - The Girl Who Was Death
- Cricket
Exploding Ball
My Name Is Death
Record Store
Poisoned Beer
Turkish Bath
You Are A Born Survivor. I Am A Born Killer
Boxing Booth
Big Dipper
Fashion Shoot
Car Chase
Spinning Car
Attack On The Bulldozer
Lighthouse Fort
- From Episode - Once Upon A Time
- Regression
Till Death Do Us Part
Schooldays
You Must Conform
- From Episode - Fall Out
- Opening Theme
Number 6 Is Presented To You
Return Of Number 2
President Speech
I Take It You Are Prepared To Meet Number 1?
Number 6 Throned
Rocket Fires Up
End Titles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick
Project Name: The Prisoner
