The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3

View larger $21.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





CD SKU: 180220-70603-1

UPC: 738572114626

Part No: SSD1146

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Patrick McGoohan items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction | Spy Films | Suspense | Television

Studio: Silva Screen

Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1968

Item Release Date: February 11, 2003

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is the third and final CD release compiling the music and dialogue cues from Patrick McGoohan’s inventive cult classic television series The Prisoner. This “File” includes music and dialogue from the episodes Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling, The Girl Who Was Death, Once Upon A Time, and Fall Out.

Playlists

The One And Only Number 6

Main Titles - Full Version

From Episode - Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling

Janet's Party

Tomorrow, You Will Wake Up A New Man

European Drive

Kandersfelt

From Episode - The Girl Who Was Death

Cricket

Exploding Ball

My Name Is Death

Record Store

Poisoned Beer

Turkish Bath

You Are A Born Survivor. I Am A Born Killer

Boxing Booth

Big Dipper

Fashion Shoot

Car Chase

Spinning Car

Attack On The Bulldozer

Lighthouse Fort

From Episode - Once Upon A Time

Regression

Till Death Do Us Part

Schooldays

You Must Conform

From Episode - Fall Out

Opening Theme

Number 6 Is Presented To You

Return Of Number 2

President Speech

I Take It You Are Prepared To Meet Number 1?

Number 6 Throned

Rocket Fires Up

End Titles

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick

Project Name: The Prisoner

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Science Fiction | Silva Screen | Spy Films | Suspense | Television