The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3

The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3
Details

This is the third and final CD release compiling the music and dialogue cues from Patrick McGoohan’s inventive cult classic television series The Prisoner. This “File” includes music and dialogue from the episodes Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling, The Girl Who Was Death, Once Upon A Time, and Fall Out.

Playlists

  • The One And Only Number 6
    Main Titles - Full Version
  • From Episode - Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling
  • Janet's Party
    Tomorrow, You Will Wake Up A New Man
    European Drive
    Kandersfelt
  • From Episode - The Girl Who Was Death
  • Cricket
    Exploding Ball
    My Name Is Death
    Record Store
    Poisoned Beer
    Turkish Bath
    You Are A Born Survivor. I Am A Born Killer
    Boxing Booth
    Big Dipper
    Fashion Shoot
    Car Chase
    Spinning Car
    Attack On The Bulldozer
    Lighthouse Fort
  • From Episode - Once Upon A Time
  • Regression
    Till Death Do Us Part
    Schooldays
    You Must Conform
  • From Episode - Fall Out
  • Opening Theme
    Number 6 Is Presented To You
    Return Of Number 2
    President Speech
    I Take It You Are Prepared To Meet Number 1?
    Number 6 Throned
    Rocket Fires Up
    End Titles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick
Project Name: The Prisoner

