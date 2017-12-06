Twitter
Dark Night of the Scarecrow 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

Dark Night of the Scarecrow 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Details

When young Marylee Williams (Tonya Crowe) is found viciously mauled, all hell breaks loose in her small rural town. Officious postmaster Otis P. Hazelrigg (Charles Durning) leads a gang of bigots in pursuit of the suspect: her mentally challenged friend Bubba Ritter (Larry Drake). Finding him hiding inside a scarecrow, they exact brutal mob justice…only to discover a tragic mistake! Now a strange apparition stalks the land seeking each of them out, as the legend of the Scarecrow begins.

Special Features

  • New production documentary
  • New Q&A with Larry Drake, Tanya Crowe and J.D. Feigelson
  • New Rebroadcast Promo
  • New Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
  • Writer and Director Commentary
  • CBS Network World Premiere Promo
  • English and Spanish Subtitles

Specifications

  • Runtime: 96
  • Subtitles: English/Spanish
  • Language: English
  • Region: All
  • Audio: PCM 2.0/5.1 Enhanced
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Cast: Alice Nunn | Charles Durning | Claude Earl Jones | Dave Adams | Ivy Jones | Jocelyn Brando | John Steadman | Lane Smith | Larry Drake | Richard McKenzie | Robert F. Lyons
Directors: Frank De Felitta
Project Name: Dark Night of the Scarecrow

