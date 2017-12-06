Dark Night of the Scarecrow 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

$19.95
$14.68
UPC: 089859900723
ISBN-10: 1-55739-773-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Television | Horror | Suspense | Television | Thrillers
Studio: VCI Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: October 24, 1981
Item Release Date: October 11, 2011
Rating: NR
Details
When young Marylee Williams (Tonya Crowe) is found viciously mauled, all hell breaks loose in her small rural town. Officious postmaster Otis P. Hazelrigg (Charles Durning) leads a gang of bigots in pursuit of the suspect: her mentally challenged friend Bubba Ritter (Larry Drake). Finding him hiding inside a scarecrow, they exact brutal mob justice…only to discover a tragic mistake! Now a strange apparition stalks the land seeking each of them out, as the legend of the Scarecrow begins.
Special Features
- New production documentary
- New Q&A with Larry Drake, Tanya Crowe and J.D. Feigelson
- New Rebroadcast Promo
- New Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
- Writer and Director Commentary
- CBS Network World Premiere Promo
- English and Spanish Subtitles
Specifications
- Runtime: 96
- Subtitles: English/Spanish
- Language: English
- Region: All
- Audio: PCM 2.0/5.1 Enhanced
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
Cast: Alice Nunn | Charles Durning | Claude Earl Jones | Dave Adams | Ivy Jones | Jocelyn Brando | John Steadman | Lane Smith | Larry Drake | Richard McKenzie | Robert F. Lyons
Directors: Frank De Felitta
Project Name: Dark Night of the Scarecrow
