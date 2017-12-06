Dark Night of the Scarecrow 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

View larger $19.95 $14.68 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Cult Television | Horror | Suspense | Television | Thrillers

Original U.S. Release: October 24, 1981

Rating: NR

When young Marylee Williams (Tonya Crowe) is found viciously mauled, all hell breaks loose in her small rural town. Officious postmaster Otis P. Hazelrigg (Charles Durning) leads a gang of bigots in pursuit of the suspect: her mentally challenged friend Bubba Ritter (Larry Drake). Finding him hiding inside a scarecrow, they exact brutal mob justice…only to discover a tragic mistake! Now a strange apparition stalks the land seeking each of them out, as the legend of the Scarecrow begins.

New production documentary

New Q&A with Larry Drake, Tanya Crowe and J.D. Feigelson

New Rebroadcast Promo

New Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery

Writer and Director Commentary

CBS Network World Premiere Promo

English and Spanish Subtitles

Runtime: 96

Subtitles: English/Spanish

Language: English

Region: All

Audio: PCM 2.0/5.1 Enhanced

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Cast: Alice Nunn | Charles Durning | Claude Earl Jones | Dave Adams | Ivy Jones | Jocelyn Brando | John Steadman | Lane Smith | Larry Drake | Richard McKenzie | Robert F. Lyons

Directors: Frank De Felitta

Project Name: Dark Night of the Scarecrow

