C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe CD Edition

C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe CD Edition
CD
SKU: 220719-102130
UPC: 657768072758
Part No: WW011
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: New

Presenting C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. In close partnership with the film’s composers Martin Cooper and David Hughes, we located the original 1984 master tapes, restored them, and mixed and mastered the complete film music to create the definitive and official C.H.U.D. soundtrack album release.

Released in 1984, C.H.U.D. has gained a devoted cult following amongst B-Movie Horror fans. The film is widely referenced in pop culture via The Simpsons, Archer, and most recently, Jordan Peele’s Us. C.H.U.D. has also served as a launching pad for several actors such as John Goodman (Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, Raising Arizona), Daniel Stern (Home Alone), and John Heard (Home Alone).

The primitive electronic score composed and performed by Martin Cooper and David Hughes captures the seedy, grim landscape that embodied early 1980s NYC via synth drones, sound design, loops, and arpeggiated notes.

Waxwork is thrilled to present the complete film music to C.H.U.D. on CD package featuring art by Ghoulish Gary Pullin, gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and more.

Special Features

  • Re-Mastered From The Original 1984 Master Tapes
  • Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Playlists

  • Tunnel A
  • Prologue
  • Main Title
  • Cardboard Box Eruption!
  • Entering The Tunnels
  • Removing The Bandage
  • This Ain't No Disco
  • We're Having A Kid!
  • 1-900-CHUD
  • I C.H.U.D NY
  • We've Got A Date Downtown
  • Death By Asphyxiation
  • Flame Thrower
  • Lair Of The C.H.U.D.
  • Trap Door
  • Man's Best Friend
  • Theme
  • Tunnel B
  • Blood Shower!
  • Cityscape
  • Manhole Opens
  • C.H.U.D.S Attack Diner
  • Calm Before The Storm
  • Sewer Chewers
  • M.U.T.A.T.E.
  • Trapped
  • This Is Radiation
  • Mayday
  • D.E.C.A.P.I.T.A.T.E.
  • N.R.C. Must Pay
  • Truck Burns / End Title
  • Bosch's Theme
  • Street Meat

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
