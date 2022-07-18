C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe CD Edition

View larger $29.01

Presenting C.H.U.D. Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. In close partnership with the film’s composers Martin Cooper and David Hughes, we located the original 1984 master tapes, restored them, and mixed and mastered the complete film music to create the definitive and official C.H.U.D. soundtrack album release.

Released in 1984, C.H.U.D. has gained a devoted cult following amongst B-Movie Horror fans. The film is widely referenced in pop culture via The Simpsons, Archer, and most recently, Jordan Peele’s Us. C.H.U.D. has also served as a launching pad for several actors such as John Goodman (Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, Raising Arizona), Daniel Stern (Home Alone), and John Heard (Home Alone).

The primitive electronic score composed and performed by Martin Cooper and David Hughes captures the seedy, grim landscape that embodied early 1980s NYC via synth drones, sound design, loops, and arpeggiated notes.

Waxwork is thrilled to present the complete film music to C.H.U.D. on CD package featuring art by Ghoulish Gary Pullin, gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and more.

Special Features

Re-Mastered From The Original 1984 Master Tapes

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Playlists

Tunnel A

Prologue

Main Title

Cardboard Box Eruption!

Entering The Tunnels

Removing The Bandage

This Ain't No Disco

We're Having A Kid!

1-900-CHUD

I C.H.U.D NY

We've Got A Date Downtown

Death By Asphyxiation

Flame Thrower

Lair Of The C.H.U.D.

Trap Door

Man's Best Friend

Theme

Tunnel B

Blood Shower!

Cityscape

Manhole Opens

C.H.U.D.S Attack Diner

Calm Before The Storm

Sewer Chewers

M.U.T.A.T.E.

Trapped

This Is Radiation

Mayday

D.E.C.A.P.I.T.A.T.E.

N.R.C. Must Pay

Truck Burns / End Title

Bosch's Theme

Street Meat

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

