Don’t Look Now Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl

View larger
Presenting the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack vinyl to the 1973 British-Italian Thriller, DON’T LOOK NOW. Directed by Nicolas Roeg and featuring Pino Donaggio’s very first effort as a film music composer, Don’t Look Now tells the story of a married couple (Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie) who travel to Venice, Italy for work following the recent accidental drowning-death of their daughter. The couple encounter two sisters, one of whom claims to be clairvoyant and informs them that their daughter is attempting to contact them to warn them of danger. The classic film dives deep and focuses on the psychology of grief and it’s effect on relationships while blending elements of the supernatural with vivid, impressionist imagery of flashbacks, colors, patterns, and editing techniques that have been known to alter even the viewer’s perception of what is actually occurring.

Featured is the complete score by Pino Donaggio (Carrie, The Howling, Tourist Trap) on deluxe 180 gram vinyl with high quality packaging. Features include 180 gram “Red Raincoat” colored vinyl, old style tip-on gatefold jackets, printed inserts, and all new artwork by Jessica Seamans of Landland.

Special Features

  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets
  • The Original 1973 Score by Pino Donaggio
  • 180 Gram "Red Raincoat" Vinyl (Opaque Red and Translucent Red Swirl)
  • Printed Inserts
  • Deluxe Heavyweight Packaging
  • All new artwork by Jessica Seamans of Landland

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
