Presenting The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Original Video Game Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition by Ross Tregenza and REMAINS Additional Game Music LP from THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE by Wes Keltner and Jim Bonney!

From Gun Interactive, creators of the global hit FRIDAY THE 13TH The Game, comes a terrifying follow up that has been developed by horror fans for horror fans. Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre®, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre®.

This very special double album bundle features the complete video game soundtrack music to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre pressed to “Chain Saw Motor Green & Rust” colored vinyl, housed in deluxe heavyweight gatefold packaging with matte satin coating, composer liner notes, and all new artwork. The composers of the game music all have a dedicated love for the original 1974 film. Recordings of sheet metal, spoons, tuning forks, furniture, and the instrument, the Apprehension Engine, were mangled, manipulated, and ran through several vintage reverbs, distortions, tape delays, and other effects to create a haunting, sonic cacophony that envelopes the listener and transports them directly to a killing floor in the sweltering Texas summer heat.

Special Features

The Complete Soundtrack Game Music by Ross Tregenza

REMAINS LP: Additional Soundtrack Game Music by Wes Keltner & Jim Bonney

"Chain Saw Motor Green" Colored Vinyl (TCSM LP)

"Rust" Colored Vinyl (Remains LP)

Artwork by Jake Kontou

Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Coating

Composer Liner Notes

