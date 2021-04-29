Godzilla: History’s Greatest Monster Trade Paperback Edition – Bob Eggleton Cover Art

- Authors Duane Swierczynski | Simon Gane
- Artists Bob Eggleton | Dave Wachter
- Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Action | Fantasy | Monsters | Science Fiction
- Studios: IDW
- Product Release Date: January 26, 2021
Cities, special forces teams, and a legion of Kaiju are no match for… History’s Greatest Monster!
Godzilla continues to destroy cities and lives all over the world and ex-special forces tough guy Boxer is a man with a grudge who vows to end the terror of Godzilla – no matter what! He assembles a top notch team to take him and the other monsters down at $7 billion a bounty.
Collects the complete 13-issue series by Duane Swierczynski and Simon Gane.
Specifications
- Pages: 328
- Size: 6.6 x 0.8 x 10.3 in
