Godzilla: History's Greatest Monster Trade Paperback Edition – Bob Eggleton Cover Art

$29.99
$28.90
3 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210429-86798-1
ISBN-10: 1684057795
ISBN-13: 9781684057795
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Cities, special forces teams, and a legion of Kaiju are no match for… History’s Greatest Monster!

Godzilla continues to destroy cities and lives all over the world and ex-special forces tough guy Boxer is a man with a grudge who vows to end the terror of Godzilla – no matter what! He assembles a top notch team to take him and the other monsters down at $7 billion a bounty.

Collects the complete 13-issue series by Duane Swierczynski and Simon Gane.

Specifications

  • Pages: 328
  • Size: 6.6 x 0.8 x 10.3 in
Explore More...

