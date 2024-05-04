Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Original Release Date (2024)

Mutant Records, Warner/Watertower Records

WaterTower Music releases the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on May 17, 2024 with music by Grammy-nominated multi-platinum producer, musician, composer Tom Holkenborg. Vinyl and CD formats are available for on May 24th of the same year through Mutant Records.

The soundtrack album is released in conjunction with Warner Bros. Pictures Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker George Miller and releases on May 24th in theaters and IMAX in the U.S. and internationally beginning May 22, 2024.

Tom Holkenborg’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga soundtrack is the follow-up to his widely acclaimed score album from 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Holkenborg’s score is driven by George Miller’s desire to capture the inhumanity of the Wasteland through Furiosa’s eyes. In addition to composing the score, Holkenborg also worked alongside Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Rob Mackenzie to mix the film’s final audio.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist