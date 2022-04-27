Ennio Morricone Dollars, Dust & Pistoleros: The Westerns Anthology (Italian Import) LITA 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Box Set

BTF Italy and Light In The Attic present an exceptional collection of Ennio Morricone westerns soundtracks – including classics such as Once Upon A Time In The West , A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – all available for the first time ever in a gorgeous colored 10 x LP set!

The box set contains the following LPs:

LE PISTOLE NON DISCUTONO (Bullets don’t argue) PER UN PUGNO DI DOLLARI (A Fistful of Dollars) PER QUALCHE DOLLARO IN PIÙ (For a Few Dollars More) IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) C’ERA UNA VOLTA IL WEST (Once Upon a Time in the West) TEPEPA VAMOS A MATAR, COMPAÑEROS (Compañeros) LA VITA, A VOLTE, È MOLTO DURA, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Life is Tough, Eh Providence?) CI RISIAMO, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Here We Go Again, Eh Providence?) IL MIO NOME È NESSUNO (My Name is Nobody)

This box-set is a precious collector’s item that contains ten iconic soundtracks by Ennio Morricone composed for the Italian Western film genre. Morricone’s name has been linked to directors such as Sergio Leone, Giulio Petroni, Tonino Valerii, Sergio Corbucci, Mario Caiano, Alberto De Martino. From these special bonds between music and moving images many masterpieces of film music were born, splendidly functional in films and equally spectacular on record off-screen.

In these ten LP’s the listener will have the great honor of listening to exceptional soloists such as Bruno Nicolai at the organ and usual conductor of Ennio Morricone, the choir of Alessandro Alessandroni’s Cantori Moderni, the solo voice by Edda Dell’Orso, the harmonica by Franco De Gemini, Alessandroni’s whistle and guitar, Michele Lacerenza and Nicola Culasso’s trumpets, just to name a few, extraordinary performers who contributed to Morricone’s epic sound for Western. Through the ten records contained here, the listener will be able to travel musically through wild territories where heroic cowboys defend beautiful girls fighting against the villain of the moment.

Special Features

Light in the Attic Records 20th Anniversary Edition: All 10 LPs pressed on Transparent Blue vinyl

Limited to 1000 copies

First ever Ennio vinyl box set covering his classic Westerns

Includes an 8 page booklet featuring liner notes on each soundtrack by Italian music journalist, writer and film music expert Claudio Fuiano

Playlists

PER QUALCHE DOLLARO IN PIÙ (For A Few Dollars More)

Per Qualche Dollaro In Più

La Resa Dei Conti

Osservatori Osservati

Il Colpo

Poker D'Assi

Carillon

Addio Colonello

Il Vizio di Uccidere

IL MIO NOME È NESSUNO (My Name Is Nobody)

Il Mio Nome È Nessuno

Buona Fortuna Jack

Mucchio Selvaggio

Se Sei Qualcuno È Colpa Mia

Con I Migliori Auguri

Uno Strano Barbiere

Più Delle Walkirie

Una Insolita Attesa

Balletto Degli Specchi

La Favola Dell'Uccellino

LE PISTOLE NON DISCUTONO (Bullets Don’t Argue)

Lonesome Billy

Le Pistole Non Discutono

Gli Indiani

Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra)

Le Pistole Non Discutono

La Ragazza E Lo Sceriffo

Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra #2)

Le Pistole Non Discutono

Gli Indiani

Le Pistole Non Discutono (Cantina Messicana)

Le Pistole Non Discutono

Gli Indiani

Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra #3)

Le Pistole Non Discutono

IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO (The Good, The Bad And The Ugly)

Il Buono, Il Brutto Il Cattivo

Il Tramonto

Fuga A Cavallo

Il Ponte Di Corde

Il Forte

Il Deserto

La Carrozza Dei Fantasmi

La Missione San Antonio

Padre Ramirez

Marcetta

La Storia Di Un Soldato

Fine Di Una Spia

Marcetta Senza Speranza

Morte Di Un Soldato

L'Estasi Dell'Oro

Il Triello

PER UN PUGNO DI DOLLARI (A Fistful Of Dollars)

Titoli

Per Un Pugno Di Dollari

Quasi Morto

L'Inseguimento

La Reazione

Square Dance

Senza Pietà

TEPEPA

Viva La Revolucion

Tepepa E Price

Tradimento Primo

A Metà Strada

Una Rosa

Consegna Delle Armi

Una Povera Casa

Ondas De Amor - Serenade

Al Messico Che Vorrei

Viva La Revolucion

Tradimento Secondo

Tepepa E Price (#2)

Tradimento Primo (#2)

Tepepa (Marcetta)

Tepepa (Tema D'Amore)

Tepepa (Fragrante Melodia)

Viva La Revolucion (#7)

Al Messicano Che Vorrei (Instrumental Version)

VAMOS A MATAR, COMPAÑEROS

Vamos A Matar Compañeros (Titoli)

Il Pinguino

La Messicana

La Loro Patria

Un Uomo In Agguato

Pensando Alla Libertà

Cecchino

Vamos A Matar Compañeros

Il Pinguino

Vamos A Matar Compañeros

La Loro Patria

Vamos A Matar Compañeros

La Messicana

Vamos A Matar Compañeros (Finale)

LA VITA, A VOLTE, È MOLTO DURA, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Life Is Tough, Eh Providence?)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Titoli)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 2)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 3)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 4)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 5)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 6)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 7)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 8)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 9)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 10)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 11)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 12)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 13)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 14)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 15)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 16)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 17)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 18)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 19)

La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 20)

C'ERA UNA VOLTA IL WEST (Once Upon A Time In The West)

C'Era Una Volta Il West

Come Una Sentenza

Addio A Cheyenne

L’Attentato

La Posada N. 1

La Posada N. 2

L'Uomo Dell'armonica

In Una Stanza Con Poca Luce

L'Orchestraccia

L'Uomo

L'America Di Jill

L'ultimo Rantolo

C'Era Una Volta Il West (Finale)

CI RISIAMO, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Here We Go Again, Eh Providence?)

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 1

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 2

Bocca A Bocca (Seq 1)

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 4

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 5

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 6

Bocca A Bocca (Seq 2)

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 7

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 8

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 9

Bocca A Bocca (Seq 3)

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 10

Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 11

Specifications

Number of Discs: 10

Material: Transparent Blue Vinyl

