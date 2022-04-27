Share Page Support Us
Ennio Morricone Dollars, Dust & Pistoleros: The Westerns Anthology (Italian Import) LITA 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Box Set

Vinyl
SKU: 220428-100907-1
UPC: 826853002240
Part No: BTF-LITA001
Weight: 10.9 lbs
Condition: New

BTF Italy and Light In The Attic present an exceptional collection of Ennio Morricone westerns soundtracks – including classics such as Once Upon A Time In The West , A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – all available for the first time ever in a gorgeous colored 10 x LP set!

The box set contains the following LPs:

  1. LE PISTOLE NON DISCUTONO (Bullets don’t argue)
  2. PER UN PUGNO DI DOLLARI (A Fistful of Dollars)
  3. PER QUALCHE DOLLARO IN PIÙ (For a Few Dollars More)
  4. IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly)
  5. C’ERA UNA VOLTA IL WEST (Once Upon a Time in the West)
  6. TEPEPA
  7. VAMOS A MATAR, COMPAÑEROS (Compañeros)
  8. LA VITA, A VOLTE, È MOLTO DURA, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Life is Tough, Eh Providence?)
  9. CI RISIAMO, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Here We Go Again, Eh Providence?)
  10. IL MIO NOME È NESSUNO (My Name is Nobody)

This box-set is a precious collector’s item that contains ten iconic soundtracks by Ennio Morricone composed for the Italian Western film genre. Morricone’s name has been linked to directors such as Sergio Leone, Giulio Petroni, Tonino Valerii, Sergio Corbucci, Mario Caiano, Alberto De Martino. From these special bonds between music and moving images many masterpieces of film music were born, splendidly functional in films and equally spectacular on record off-screen.

In these ten LP’s the listener will have the great honor of listening to exceptional soloists such as Bruno Nicolai at the organ and usual conductor of Ennio Morricone, the choir of Alessandro Alessandroni’s Cantori Moderni, the solo voice by Edda Dell’Orso, the harmonica by Franco De Gemini, Alessandroni’s whistle and guitar, Michele Lacerenza and Nicola Culasso’s trumpets, just to name a few, extraordinary performers who contributed to Morricone’s epic sound for Western. Through the ten records contained here, the listener will be able to travel musically through wild territories where heroic cowboys defend beautiful girls fighting against the villain of the moment.

Special Features

  • Light in the Attic Records 20th Anniversary Edition: All 10 LPs pressed on Transparent Blue vinyl
  • Limited to 1000 copies
  • First ever Ennio vinyl box set covering his classic Westerns
  • Includes an 8 page booklet featuring liner notes on each soundtrack by Italian music journalist, writer and film music expert Claudio Fuiano

Playlists

  • PER QUALCHE DOLLARO IN PIÙ (For A Few Dollars More)
  • Per Qualche Dollaro In Più
    La Resa Dei Conti
    Osservatori Osservati
    Il Colpo
    Poker D'Assi
    Carillon
    Addio Colonello
    Il Vizio di Uccidere
  • IL MIO NOME È NESSUNO (My Name Is Nobody)
  • Il Mio Nome È Nessuno
    Buona Fortuna Jack
    Mucchio Selvaggio
    Se Sei Qualcuno È Colpa Mia
    Con I Migliori Auguri
    Uno Strano Barbiere
    Più Delle Walkirie
    Una Insolita Attesa
    Balletto Degli Specchi
    La Favola Dell'Uccellino
  • LE PISTOLE NON DISCUTONO (Bullets Don’t Argue)
  • Lonesome Billy
    Le Pistole Non Discutono
    Gli Indiani
    Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra)
    Le Pistole Non Discutono
    La Ragazza E Lo Sceriffo
    Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra #2)
    Le Pistole Non Discutono
    Gli Indiani
    Le Pistole Non Discutono (Cantina Messicana)
    Le Pistole Non Discutono
    Gli Indiani
    Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra #3)
    Le Pistole Non Discutono
  • IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO (The Good, The Bad And The Ugly)
  • Il Buono, Il Brutto Il Cattivo
    Il Tramonto
    Fuga A Cavallo
    Il Ponte Di Corde
    Il Forte
    Il Deserto
    La Carrozza Dei Fantasmi
    La Missione San Antonio
    Padre Ramirez
    Marcetta
    La Storia Di Un Soldato
    Fine Di Una Spia
    Marcetta Senza Speranza
    Morte Di Un Soldato
    L'Estasi Dell'Oro
    Il Triello
  • PER UN PUGNO DI DOLLARI (A Fistful Of Dollars)
  • Titoli
    Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
    Quasi Morto
    L'Inseguimento
    La Reazione
    Square Dance
    Senza Pietà
  • TEPEPA
  • Viva La Revolucion
    Tepepa E Price
    Tradimento Primo
    A Metà Strada
    Una Rosa
    Consegna Delle Armi
    Una Povera Casa
    Ondas De Amor - Serenade
    Al Messico Che Vorrei
    Viva La Revolucion
    Tradimento Secondo
    Tepepa E Price (#2)
    Tradimento Primo (#2)
    Tepepa (Marcetta)
    Tepepa (Tema D'Amore)
    Tepepa (Fragrante Melodia)
    Viva La Revolucion (#7)
    Al Messicano Che Vorrei (Instrumental Version)
  • VAMOS A MATAR, COMPAÑEROS
  • Vamos A Matar Compañeros (Titoli)
    Il Pinguino
    La Messicana
    La Loro Patria
    Un Uomo In Agguato
    Pensando Alla Libertà
    Cecchino
    Vamos A Matar Compañeros
    Il Pinguino
    Vamos A Matar Compañeros
    La Loro Patria
    Vamos A Matar Compañeros
    La Messicana
    Vamos A Matar Compañeros (Finale)
  • LA VITA, A VOLTE, È MOLTO DURA, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Life Is Tough, Eh Providence?)
  • La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Titoli)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 2)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 3)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 4)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 5)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 6)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 7)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 8)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 9)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 10)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 11)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 12)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 13)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 14)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 15)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 16)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 17)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 18)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 19)
    La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 20)
  • C'ERA UNA VOLTA IL WEST (Once Upon A Time In The West)
  • C'Era Una Volta Il West
    Come Una Sentenza
    Addio A Cheyenne
    L’Attentato
    La Posada N. 1
    La Posada N. 2
    L'Uomo Dell'armonica
    In Una Stanza Con Poca Luce
    L'Orchestraccia
    L'Uomo
    L'America Di Jill
    L'ultimo Rantolo
    C'Era Una Volta Il West (Finale)
  • CI RISIAMO, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Here We Go Again, Eh Providence?)
  • Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 1
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 2
    Bocca A Bocca (Seq 1)
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 4
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 5
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 6
    Bocca A Bocca (Seq 2)
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 7
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 8
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 9
    Bocca A Bocca (Seq 3)
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 10
    Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 11

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 10
  • Material: Transparent Blue Vinyl
