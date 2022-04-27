Ennio Morricone Dollars, Dust & Pistoleros: The Westerns Anthology (Italian Import) LITA 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Box Set

- Composers Ennio Morricone
BTF Italy and Light In The Attic present an exceptional collection of Ennio Morricone westerns soundtracks – including classics such as Once Upon A Time In The West , A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – all available for the first time ever in a gorgeous colored 10 x LP set!
The box set contains the following LPs:
- LE PISTOLE NON DISCUTONO (Bullets don’t argue)
- PER UN PUGNO DI DOLLARI (A Fistful of Dollars)
- PER QUALCHE DOLLARO IN PIÙ (For a Few Dollars More)
- IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly)
- C’ERA UNA VOLTA IL WEST (Once Upon a Time in the West)
- TEPEPA
- VAMOS A MATAR, COMPAÑEROS (Compañeros)
- LA VITA, A VOLTE, È MOLTO DURA, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Life is Tough, Eh Providence?)
- CI RISIAMO, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Here We Go Again, Eh Providence?)
- IL MIO NOME È NESSUNO (My Name is Nobody)
This box-set is a precious collector’s item that contains ten iconic soundtracks by Ennio Morricone composed for the Italian Western film genre. Morricone’s name has been linked to directors such as Sergio Leone, Giulio Petroni, Tonino Valerii, Sergio Corbucci, Mario Caiano, Alberto De Martino. From these special bonds between music and moving images many masterpieces of film music were born, splendidly functional in films and equally spectacular on record off-screen.
In these ten LP’s the listener will have the great honor of listening to exceptional soloists such as Bruno Nicolai at the organ and usual conductor of Ennio Morricone, the choir of Alessandro Alessandroni’s Cantori Moderni, the solo voice by Edda Dell’Orso, the harmonica by Franco De Gemini, Alessandroni’s whistle and guitar, Michele Lacerenza and Nicola Culasso’s trumpets, just to name a few, extraordinary performers who contributed to Morricone’s epic sound for Western. Through the ten records contained here, the listener will be able to travel musically through wild territories where heroic cowboys defend beautiful girls fighting against the villain of the moment.
Special Features
- Light in the Attic Records 20th Anniversary Edition: All 10 LPs pressed on Transparent Blue vinyl
- Limited to 1000 copies
- First ever Ennio vinyl box set covering his classic Westerns
- Includes an 8 page booklet featuring liner notes on each soundtrack by Italian music journalist, writer and film music expert Claudio Fuiano
Playlists
- PER QUALCHE DOLLARO IN PIÙ (For A Few Dollars More)
- Per Qualche Dollaro In Più
La Resa Dei Conti
Osservatori Osservati
Il Colpo
Poker D'Assi
Carillon
Addio Colonello
Il Vizio di Uccidere
- IL MIO NOME È NESSUNO (My Name Is Nobody)
- Il Mio Nome È Nessuno
Buona Fortuna Jack
Mucchio Selvaggio
Se Sei Qualcuno È Colpa Mia
Con I Migliori Auguri
Uno Strano Barbiere
Più Delle Walkirie
Una Insolita Attesa
Balletto Degli Specchi
La Favola Dell'Uccellino
- LE PISTOLE NON DISCUTONO (Bullets Don’t Argue)
- Lonesome Billy
Le Pistole Non Discutono
Gli Indiani
Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra)
Le Pistole Non Discutono
La Ragazza E Lo Sceriffo
Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra #2)
Le Pistole Non Discutono
Gli Indiani
Le Pistole Non Discutono (Cantina Messicana)
Le Pistole Non Discutono
Gli Indiani
Le Pistole Non Discutono (Tema Chitarra #3)
Le Pistole Non Discutono
- IL BUONO, IL BRUTTO, IL CATTIVO (The Good, The Bad And The Ugly)
- Il Buono, Il Brutto Il Cattivo
Il Tramonto
Fuga A Cavallo
Il Ponte Di Corde
Il Forte
Il Deserto
La Carrozza Dei Fantasmi
La Missione San Antonio
Padre Ramirez
Marcetta
La Storia Di Un Soldato
Fine Di Una Spia
Marcetta Senza Speranza
Morte Di Un Soldato
L'Estasi Dell'Oro
Il Triello
- PER UN PUGNO DI DOLLARI (A Fistful Of Dollars)
- Titoli
Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
Quasi Morto
L'Inseguimento
La Reazione
Square Dance
Senza Pietà
- TEPEPA
- Viva La Revolucion
Tepepa E Price
Tradimento Primo
A Metà Strada
Una Rosa
Consegna Delle Armi
Una Povera Casa
Ondas De Amor - Serenade
Al Messico Che Vorrei
Viva La Revolucion
Tradimento Secondo
Tepepa E Price (#2)
Tradimento Primo (#2)
Tepepa (Marcetta)
Tepepa (Tema D'Amore)
Tepepa (Fragrante Melodia)
Viva La Revolucion (#7)
Al Messicano Che Vorrei (Instrumental Version)
- VAMOS A MATAR, COMPAÑEROS
- Vamos A Matar Compañeros (Titoli)
Il Pinguino
La Messicana
La Loro Patria
Un Uomo In Agguato
Pensando Alla Libertà
Cecchino
Vamos A Matar Compañeros
Il Pinguino
Vamos A Matar Compañeros
La Loro Patria
Vamos A Matar Compañeros
La Messicana
Vamos A Matar Compañeros (Finale)
- LA VITA, A VOLTE, È MOLTO DURA, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Life Is Tough, Eh Providence?)
- La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Titoli)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 2)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 3)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 4)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 5)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 6)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 7)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 8)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 9)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 10)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 11)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 12)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 13)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 14)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 15)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 16)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 17)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 18)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 19)
La Vita, A Volte, È Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza? (Seq. 20)
- C'ERA UNA VOLTA IL WEST (Once Upon A Time In The West)
- C'Era Una Volta Il West
Come Una Sentenza
Addio A Cheyenne
L’Attentato
La Posada N. 1
La Posada N. 2
L'Uomo Dell'armonica
In Una Stanza Con Poca Luce
L'Orchestraccia
L'Uomo
L'America Di Jill
L'ultimo Rantolo
C'Era Una Volta Il West (Finale)
- CI RISIAMO, VERO PROVVIDENZA? (Here We Go Again, Eh Providence?)
- Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 1
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 2
Bocca A Bocca (Seq 1)
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 4
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 5
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 6
Bocca A Bocca (Seq 2)
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 7
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 8
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 9
Bocca A Bocca (Seq 3)
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 10
Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza? Seq 11
