Day of the Dead Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set

View larger

CDSKU: 190807-78693-1
Part No: LLLCD1277
Details

Taurus Entertainment presents the remixed, remastered and expanded 2-CD release of composer John Harrison’s original motion picture score to George A. Romero’s 1985 genre classic DAY OF THE DEAD, starring Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joe Pilato, Richard Liberty and Howard Sherman, and written/directed by George A. Romero. Composer Harrison’s driving synth score expertly propels the living dead, while also supporting the main characters’ emotional and dramatic journeys. Unexpected, but highly effective reggae-like tones and melodic motifs add a unique personality to this beloved genre score. Produced by John Harrison and Ford A. Thaxton, remixed by Michael Farrow and mastered by James Nelson, this deluxe edition of DAY OF THE DEAD, limited to 3000 units, features the film version of the score on Disc One, and the remastered original 1985 soundtrack cues on Disc Two. Exclusive, in-depth liner notes from film music writer Jeff Bond, composer John Harrison and writer/director George A. Romero round out the delightfully ghoulish art design by Mark Banning.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 3000 units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Greg Nicotero | Joseph Pilato | Lori Cardille | Terry Alexander
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Day of the Dead

