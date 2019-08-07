Day of the Dead Expanded Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set

View larger $35.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 190807-78693-1

Part No: LLLCD1277

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: George A. Romero items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Studio: La-La Land Records

Original U.S. Release: July 19, 1985

Item Release Date: September 23, 2013

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Taurus Entertainment presents the remixed, remastered and expanded 2-CD release of composer John Harrison’s original motion picture score to George A. Romero’s 1985 genre classic DAY OF THE DEAD, starring Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joe Pilato, Richard Liberty and Howard Sherman, and written/directed by George A. Romero. Composer Harrison’s driving synth score expertly propels the living dead, while also supporting the main characters’ emotional and dramatic journeys. Unexpected, but highly effective reggae-like tones and melodic motifs add a unique personality to this beloved genre score. Produced by John Harrison and Ford A. Thaxton, remixed by Michael Farrow and mastered by James Nelson, this deluxe edition of DAY OF THE DEAD, limited to 3000 units, features the film version of the score on Disc One, and the remastered original 1985 soundtrack cues on Disc Two. Exclusive, in-depth liner notes from film music writer Jeff Bond, composer John Harrison and writer/director George A. Romero round out the delightfully ghoulish art design by Mark Banning.

Special Features

Limited Edition of 3000 units

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Greg Nicotero | Joseph Pilato | Lori Cardille | Terry Alexander

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: Day of the Dead

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Sequels | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Zombie Films